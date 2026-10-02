20 Dallas-Fort Worth Events Worth Planning Around in October 2026

Signature fall outings: State Fair of Texas through October 18; Autumn at the Arboretum through November 1.
Major concerts: Brooks & Dunn October 9-10; Kacey Musgraves October 10-11; Ed Sheeran and Sick New World Texas October 24; Morrissey October 29.
Food and drink: Shef Food + Wine October 9-11; Dallas Soul Food Festival October 18; Whiskey Washback Dallas October 23; Oktoberfest Dallas October 24.
Arts and culture: Latinidad Festival October 3; The Elixir of Love on select dates October 9-17; ArtsGoggle October 24; Candlelight concerts throughout the month.
Halloween outings: Disney’s Hocus Pocus in Concert October 9-11; Boo at the Zoo October 23-25; Dark Hour Haunted House on select nights throughout October; Dallas Halloween Block Party October 24.
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This guide covers 20 events across Dallas-Fort Worth in October 2026, from the State Fair of Texas, which runs through October 18, to the Día de Muertos parade on October 31, with venues, dates, and ticket links for each.
October in Dallas comes with some difficult decisions. Spend the weekend sampling fair food beneath Big Tex, watching Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl, or exploring a garden filled with pumpkins. Add major concerts and a food festival featuring familiar television chefs, and the month fills up quickly.
The cultural calendar is just as inviting, with Latin American music and dance at Latinidad, opera at the Winspear, and Día de los Muertos celebrations that bring people together through music and remembrance.
Where: Fair Park, Dallas
When: September 25 through October 18
Why Go: Big Tex presides over Dallas’s signature fall gathering, bringing together inventive fair food, midway rides, livestock exhibitions, and live entertainment. It is the classic October outing for visitors who want a generous helping of Texas tradition.
Good to Know: Concerts are included with fair admission. Football games inside the Cotton Bowl require separate game tickets, which also include admission to the fair on game day.
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas
When: September 19 through November 1
Why Go: More than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash transform the gardens for this annual fall celebration. This year’s “Harvest Hues” Pumpkin Village takes inspiration from modern and contemporary artists, including Basquiat, Rothko, and Mondrian, giving the seasonal displays an artistic twist.
Good to Know: Regular garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Various venues across Dallas-Fort Worth
When: Select dates throughout October 2026
Why Go: Candlelight concerts are one of the area’s most atmospheric ways to hear live music. Set inside historic churches and intimate venues, the performances pair the glow of candlelight with beautifully arranged music that ranges from classical masterpieces to modern favorites.
October 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Dallas-Fort Worth:
October 4: Candlelight: Tribute to Ariana Grande (Dallas)
October 8: Candlelight: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings (Fort Worth)
October 9: Candlelight: Tribute to Queen and The Beatles (Dallas)
October 25: Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson (Dallas)
October 29: Candlelight Jazz: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole (Dallas)
October 29: Candlelight: Halloween Classics (Fort Worth)
October 30: Candlelight: Halloween Classics (Dallas)
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Strauss Square, 2389 Flora Street, Dallas
When: October 3, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Why Go: Latinidad celebrates Latin American cultures through live music, dance, food, and a marketplace featuring Latino-owned businesses. The evening includes mariachi, a dance performance, and a closing set from Lara Latin featuring salsa, merengue, cumbia, and bachata.
Good to Know: Admission is free with RSVP. Blankets and low lawn chairs are permitted, making it easy to settle in for an evening of outdoor performances.
Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
When: October 9-10, 2026, at 7 p.m.
Why Go: Brooks & Dunn bring their Neon Moon Tour to Fort Worth for two nights, drawing on more than three decades of country music. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn’s blend of honky-tonk, country-rock, and ballads gives the performances a catalog familiar to generations of fans.
Event Details & Tickets: October 9 | October 10
Good to Know: Tucker Wetmore and Caylee Hammack join the duo as special guests on both dates. Doors open at 6 p.m., with each evening separately ticketed.
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas
When: October 9-11
Why Go: The Sanderson sisters return to the screen while the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs John Debney’s score live. The combination of the full film and an orchestra gives the Halloween favorite a theatrical setting for a seasonal night out.
Event Details & Tickets: October 9 | October 10 | October 11
Good to Know: Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s 2 p.m. matinee offers an afternoon option.
Where: EpicCentral, Grand Prairie
When: October 9-11
Why Go: Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley’s culinary festival celebrates the many cultures shaping contemporary Texas food. The weekend brings together tastings, conversations, and dining experiences with notable chefs, including Carla Hall, Kristen Kish, Nyesha Arrington, and Kevin Bludso.
Good to Know: Friday’s program includes Carla Hall’s Sno Social Block Party and a conversation with Kristen Kish. Saturday’s Grand Tasting brings together participating chefs for one of the weekend’s main culinary gatherings.
Where: Winspear Opera House, Dallas Arts District
When: October 9, 11, 14, and 17
Why Go: Donizetti’s romantic comedy follows a lovestruck young man who puts his faith in a traveling salesman’s supposedly magical potion. This production sets the story in postwar Italy, with Soraya Mafi and Anthony León leading the cast.
Event Details & Tickets: October 9 | October 11 | October 14 | October 17
Good to Know: The opera is sung in Italian with projected English titles. Allow approximately two hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission.
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
When: October 10-11, at 7:30 p.m.
Why Go: Kacey Musgraves brings her Middle of Nowhere Tour to Dallas for two nights. The Texas singer-songwriter’s blend of country storytelling and pop sensibility makes this a standout choice for an October concert outing.
Event Details & Tickets: October 10 | October 11
Good to Know: The concerts are separately ticketed. William Beckmann is listed as the special guest for the October 10 performance.
Where: Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery Street, Dallas
When: October 18, 2026, from noon to 6 p.m.
Why Go: More than 30 food vendors gather at Lofty Spaces with dishes ranging from oxtails and fried chicken to candied yams, greens, and barbecue. Live music, dance performances, desserts, and a marketplace of small businesses round out an afternoon centered on Southern cooking, with vegan options also available.
Good to Know: Free admission is available through the early-bird RSVP ticket, while food is purchased directly from vendors. Arriving at noon gives you more time to explore the menus before the busiest part of the afternoon.
Where: The Empire Room, 1225 North Riverfront Boulevard, Dallas
When: October 23, 2026
Why Go: Whiskey Washback brings more than 100 varieties of whiskey, bourbon, rye, and Scotch to the Empire Room for an evening of tasting and discovery. DJs, local food vendors, an outdoor cigar lounge, and handcrafted goods round out the gathering, with opportunities to explore unfamiliar bottles alongside established favorites.
Good to Know: Early-entry tickets include an additional hour featuring rare and high-end pours. Both ticket options include spirit tastings, cocktails, and an engraved Glencairn tasting glass; food is purchased separately. Guests must be 21 or older with valid identification.
Where: Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth
When: October 23-25, 2026
Why Go: The Fort Worth Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration brings treat stations, themed entertainment, and animal shows to a day spent exploring the zoo. Families can combine trick-or-treating with wildlife encounters, making the animals as much a part of the outing as the seasonal festivities.
Good to Know: Boo at the Zoo takes place during the daytime and is included with regular zoo admission or membership. Plan time for both the Halloween activities and the animal habitats.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
When: October 24
Why Go: Ed Sheeran brings his LOOP Tour to AT&T Stadium with a new stage design and a set that pairs songs from Play with familiar favorites. The Arlington performance brings his intimate songwriting into a stadium setting, with plenty of room for crowd singalongs.
Good to Know: The LOOP Tour introduces a new production following Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour, giving returning fans a different stage presentation alongside music from his latest album.
Where: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth
When: October 24, 2026
Why Go: Sick New World makes its Texas debut with a lineup led by System of a Down and Deftones, joined by Slayer, Evanescence, The Prodigy, and dozens of other rock and metal acts. More than 50 scheduled performers bring several generations of heavy music together for a full day at Texas Motor Speedway.
Good to Know: Performances take place across multiple stages, so use the festival schedule to plan around your favorite bands. General admission covers the day’s performances, with food, drinks, and merchandise available to purchase.
Where: Flag Pole Hill Park, 8100 Doran Circle, Dallas
When: October 24
Why Go: Oktoberfest Dallas combines beer, festival food, children’s activities, and a full day of music near White Rock Lake. Pat Green headlines this year, with George Dunham and the Bird Dogs and Drew Cooper also performing.
Good to Know: The Kid Zone closes at 6 p.m., while Pat Green’s set is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.
Where: Magnolia Avenue between Eighth Avenue and South Main Street, Near Southside, Fort Worth
When: October 24, 2026, from noon to 10 p.m.
Why Go: ArtsGoggle fills Magnolia Avenue with more than 1,000 visual artists and approximately 50 musical performances, turning the neighborhood into an expansive outdoor gallery. Visitors can meet local artists, browse original work, and discover performances inside the restaurants, shops, and other businesses participating throughout the Near Southside.
Good to Know: Admission is free, and the festival extends across 21 blocks. A complimentary trolley circulates through the Near Southside from noon to 10:30 p.m., connecting visitors with festival activities and designated parking areas.
Where: The 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road, Oak Lawn, Dallas
When: October 24, 2026
Why Go: Cedar Springs becomes an outdoor Halloween celebration filled with elaborate costumes, music, drag performances, and a costume runway. Dressing up is part of the experience, with the crowd contributing as much spectacle as the entertainment.
Good to Know: Entry is free for guests 18 and older. Alcohol purchases are restricted to those 21 and older with identification.
Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth
When: October 29, 2026, at 8 p.m.
Why Go: Morrissey brings his distinctive voice and sharply observed songwriting to Fort Worth as part of his 2026 U.S. tour. The former Smiths frontman arrives with new material that continues a solo career spanning nearly four decades.
Good to Know: The tour supports Make-Up Is a Lie, his 14th solo studio album, and the Deluxe Notre-Dame EP. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. concert.
Where: Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas
When: October 31, from 4 to 10 p.m.
Why Go: This downtown celebration honors Día de los Muertos with a parade, live music, arts and crafts, and food. Community participation and attire inspired by the tradition bring color and meaning to an evening centered on remembrance.
Good to Know: The parade begins and ends at Dallas City Hall.
Where: 701 Taylor Drive, Plano
When: Select nights throughout October; the season runs September 19 through November 13
Why Go: Dark Hour combines elaborate theatrical sets, live scares, and animatronics in an immersive haunted attraction. The 2026 season introduces Medusa’s Lair and the Strega Chamber, alongside a growing cast of creatures throughout the labyrinth.
Good to Know: The walkthrough generally takes 20-30 minutes, but the venue recommends allowing 60-90 minutes for the overall visit. The attraction operates indoors, rain or shine.
Prices, availability, hours, and offerings were accurate at the time of publication and are subject to change. RESIDENT encourages responsible enjoyment. Please drink responsibly; must be of legal drinking age.
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