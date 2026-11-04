Jonas Brothers, Journey, John Summit and 5 More Dallas–Fort Worth Concerts Worth Seeing in November 2026

Pop Highlights: Jonas Brothers and KATSEYE bring major arena tours to American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Rock Legends: Journey returns on its Final Frontier Tour, celebrating more than five decades of music.
Country and Americana: Ryan Bingham, Lyle Lovett, and rising Texas star Ty Myers perform across Dallas and Fort Worth.
Electronic Music: John Summit brings his CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour to Fort Worth on November 8.
Classical Music: Yo-Yo Ma joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a special one-night performance on November 20.
November 2026 brings an impressive lineup of concerts to Dallas–Fort Worth, from major arena tours to Texas country and world-class classical music. The Jonas Brothers and KATSEYE take over American Airlines Center, John Summit headlines Fort Worth, and Journey returns on its Final Frontier Tour.
Ryan Bingham, Lyle Lovett, Yo-Yo Ma, and rising country star Ty Myers round out the month. Here are eight of the best Dallas–Fort Worth concerts worth seeing this November, with dates, venues, tickets, and essential details.
Where: Ariat Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth
When: November 7 & 8, 2026
Why Go: Electronic music star John Summit brings his CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour to Fort Worth, transforming Ariat Arena into a massive dance floor for a night of house music and high-energy production. Known for tracks including "Where You Are," "Shiver," and "Go Back," the DJ and producer has become one of the biggest names in contemporary electronic music.
Tickets: November 7 | November 8
Good to Know: Both performances feature special guests Layton Giordani and Jackie Hollander. Ariat Arena offers reserved seating and general admission floor options, allowing fans to choose between an arena seat and a spot closer to the action.
Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas
When: November 10, 2026
Why Go: Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas return to Dallas with The Burning Up Tour All Over Again, revisiting the songs that helped make them one of the defining pop groups of the late 2000s. The brothers' catalog includes early favorites such as "Burnin' Up," "S.O.S.," and "Lovebug," alongside later hits including "Sucker" and "Only Human."
Tickets: November 10
Good to Know: The Dallas concert includes performances from Franklin Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, and Deleasa.
Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas
When: November 11, 2026
Why Go: International pop group KATSEYE brings The Wildworld Tour to Dallas. Formed through the talent competition The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE has attracted a dedicated international following with songs including "Touch," "Gnarly," and "Gabriela."
Tickets: November 11
Good to Know: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., giving attendees 90 minutes before the scheduled performance. American Airlines Center permits standard point-and-shoot cameras but prohibits professional cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, and GoPros.
Where: Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth
When: November 14, 2026
Why Go: Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham returns to Texas for a performance with The Texas Gentlemen at Billy Bob's, the legendary honky-tonk in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Known for his gravelly vocals and blend of country, Americana, blues, and rock, Bingham gained widespread recognition with albums including Mescalito and Roadhouse Sun, before winning an Oscar for "The Weary Kind" from the film Crazy Heart.
Tickets: November 14
Good to Know: Doors open at 6 p.m., with Southern Chrome performing on the Honky Tonk Stage at 8 p.m. before Bingham takes the main stage at 9 p.m. Visitors can also explore Billy Bob's live bull riding, Honky Tonk Kitchen, and other attractions before the concert.
Where: Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora Street, Dallas
When: November 18, 2026
Why Go: Four-time Grammy winner and Texas native Lyle Lovett returns to the Winspear Opera House with his Small Large Band for an evening that moves between country, jazz, swing, blues, and Americana. Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1986, Lovett has built a career around thoughtful songwriting and distinctive vocals.
Tickets: November 18
Good to Know: The Winspear Opera House is located in the Dallas Arts District, within walking distance of several restaurants and cultural attractions. Advance parking is available through the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and visitors can arrange dinner nearby before the performance.
Where: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas
When: November 20, 2026
Why Go: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey brings its Final Frontier Tour to Dallas, celebrating more than five decades of music with a farewell-themed arena tour. The band's catalog includes some of the most recognizable songs in classic rock, from "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" to "Faithfully" and "Any Way You Want It."
Good to Know: Doors open at 6 p.m., 90 minutes before the concert. American Airlines Center offers advance dining reservations at its Yuengling Flight Club for visitors interested in having dinner at the venue before the show.
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas
When: November 20, 2026
Why Go: World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma joins the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for a one-night performance of Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor, one of the most celebrated works in classical music. Conducted by Dallas Symphony Orchestra Music Director Fabio Luisi, the program also features Mozart's Symphony No. 31, known as the Paris Symphony.
Good to Know: The Meyerson Symphony Center opens two hours before performances, and the orchestra recommends arriving at least 30 minutes early to allow time for parking and finding your seat.
Where: Ariat Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street, Fort Worth
When: November 21, 2026
Why Go: Rising Texas country singer-songwriter Ty Myers brings The Legal Tour to Fort Worth for the final scheduled stop of his 2026 headlining run. The 18-year-old musician has quickly become one of country music's most talked-about newcomers, attracting a growing audience with his soulful vocals, guitar playing, and songs including "Ends of the Earth" and "Drinkin' Alone." Following the success of his debut album The Select, Myers released Heavy On The Soul in March 2026, continuing his rise in the genre.
Tickets: November 21
Good to Know: Country artists Lanie Gardner and Benny G are scheduled to open the show. Fans arriving early can catch both performances before Ty Myers takes the stage.
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