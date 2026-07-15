Fashion and Style

Rodeo Star Rocker Steiner Signs as Rock & Roll Denim's Newest Brand Ambassador

The multi-year partnership pairs the reigning PRCA bareback world champion with the Fort Worth Western apparel brand ahead of December's National Finals Rodeo
Rocker Steiner with his custom Chevrolet and Rock & Roll Denim apparel
Rocker Steiner joins Rock & Roll Denim as the Western brand's newest ambassadorPhoto Courtesy of Rock & Roll Denim / SRK Strategies
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Rocker Steiner, the reigning PRCA World Champion bareback rider, has signed a multi-year brand ambassador deal with Rock & Roll Denim.

  • Steiner is a third-generation rodeo athlete; his father Sid Steiner won the 2002 Steer Wrestling World Championship, and his grandfather Bobby Steiner won the 1973 World Champion Bull Riding title.

  • The partnership includes custom competition looks for the December 2026 National Finals Rodeo and a co-branded collection launching at retail and online in Fall 2027.

  • Rock & Roll Denim, launched in 2009 by Fort Worth's Westmoor Manufacturing (est. 1946), previously partnered with country music star Koe Wetzel.

Rock & Roll Denim has signed Rocker Steiner, the reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion bareback rider, as its newest brand ambassador, a multi-year deal that puts the Fort Worth Western brand on one of rodeo's most visible current athletes.

Rocker Steiner posing with a classic Chevrolet at Rockin XS Ranch
Rocker Steiner fronts Rock & Roll Denim's latest ambassador campaignPhoto Courtesy of Rock & Roll Denim / SRK Strategies

Who is Rocker Steiner, and why does this signing carry weight?

Steiner, a native of Weatherford, Texas, is a third-generation cowboy. His father, Sid Steiner, won the 2002 Steer Wrestling World Championship, and his grandfather, Bobby Steiner, won the 1973 World Champion Bull Riding title. Steiner earned PRCA Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and claimed the World Championship in 2025. "Rock & Roll Denim is synonymous with modern Western wear, and that's exactly what drew me to this partnership," Steiner said.

Rocker Steiner wearing a denim Western shirt and cowboy hat
Rocker Steiner showcases Rock & Roll Denim's signature Western stylePhoto Courtesy of Rock & Roll Denim / SRK Strategies

What does the partnership actually cover?

As brand ambassador, Steiner will compete in Rock & Roll Denim's performance denim in the arena and wear the brand's lifestyle apparel outside of it. The agreement includes custom competitive looks built for the National Finals Rodeo in December, and will culminate in a co-branded collection slated for retail and e-commerce in Fall 2027. "Rocker perfectly embodies the bold, individualistic spirit of Rock & Roll Denim," said Jamison Hochster, president of Rock & Roll Denim.

How does Steiner fit into the brand's roster?

Steiner joins a list of Rock & Roll Denim ambassadors that includes Tuff Hedeman, Tuf Cooper, Sage Kimzey, Shad Mayfield, Tim O'Connell, and Jesse Pope, and follows the brand's recent collaboration with country artist Koe Wetzel. Rock & Roll Denim was launched in 2009 under Fort Worth's Westmoor Manufacturing, a family-owned company founded in 1946.

Rocker Steiner in Rock & Roll Denim beside a classic Chevrolet
Rocker Steiner pairs performance denim with modern Western stylePhoto Courtesy of Rock & Roll Denim / SRK Strategies

Why it matters

This deal leans on lineage: a third-generation champion fronting a brand built by a family manufacturing company nearly eight decades deep in Western apparel, with a real product launch, not just a logo placement, at the end of it.

Rocker Steiner with his custom Chevrolet and Rock & Roll Denim apparel
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