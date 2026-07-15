Rodeo Star Rocker Steiner Signs as Rock & Roll Denim's Newest Brand Ambassador

Rocker Steiner, the reigning PRCA World Champion bareback rider, has signed a multi-year brand ambassador deal with Rock & Roll Denim.
Steiner is a third-generation rodeo athlete; his father Sid Steiner won the 2002 Steer Wrestling World Championship, and his grandfather Bobby Steiner won the 1973 World Champion Bull Riding title.
The partnership includes custom competition looks for the December 2026 National Finals Rodeo and a co-branded collection launching at retail and online in Fall 2027.
Rock & Roll Denim, launched in 2009 by Fort Worth's Westmoor Manufacturing (est. 1946), previously partnered with country music star Koe Wetzel.
Rock & Roll Denim has signed Rocker Steiner, the reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion bareback rider, as its newest brand ambassador, a multi-year deal that puts the Fort Worth Western brand on one of rodeo's most visible current athletes.
Steiner, a native of Weatherford, Texas, is a third-generation cowboy. His father, Sid Steiner, won the 2002 Steer Wrestling World Championship, and his grandfather, Bobby Steiner, won the 1973 World Champion Bull Riding title. Steiner earned PRCA Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and claimed the World Championship in 2025. "Rock & Roll Denim is synonymous with modern Western wear, and that's exactly what drew me to this partnership," Steiner said.
As brand ambassador, Steiner will compete in Rock & Roll Denim's performance denim in the arena and wear the brand's lifestyle apparel outside of it. The agreement includes custom competitive looks built for the National Finals Rodeo in December, and will culminate in a co-branded collection slated for retail and e-commerce in Fall 2027. "Rocker perfectly embodies the bold, individualistic spirit of Rock & Roll Denim," said Jamison Hochster, president of Rock & Roll Denim.
Steiner joins a list of Rock & Roll Denim ambassadors that includes Tuff Hedeman, Tuf Cooper, Sage Kimzey, Shad Mayfield, Tim O'Connell, and Jesse Pope, and follows the brand's recent collaboration with country artist Koe Wetzel. Rock & Roll Denim was launched in 2009 under Fort Worth's Westmoor Manufacturing, a family-owned company founded in 1946.
This deal leans on lineage: a third-generation champion fronting a brand built by a family manufacturing company nearly eight decades deep in Western apparel, with a real product launch, not just a logo placement, at the end of it.
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