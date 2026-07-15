Rodeo Star Rocker Steiner Signs as Rock & Roll Denim's Newest Brand Ambassador

As brand ambassador, Steiner will compete in Rock & Roll Denim's performance denim in the arena and wear the brand's lifestyle apparel outside of it. The agreement includes custom competitive looks built for the National Finals Rodeo in December, and will culminate in a co-branded collection slated for retail and e-commerce in Fall 2027. "Rocker perfectly embodies the bold, individualistic spirit of Rock & Roll Denim," said Jamison Hochster, president of Rock & Roll Denim.