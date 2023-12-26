Elevate Your Home with Trending Interior Design Colors and Textures

Incorporating greenery through a home in the form of fake and real plants, flowers, and branches adds life to an otherwise lifeless space. Adding real plants as greenery has multiple benefits including color, boosted energy levels, and air quality in your home. A cold room can be elevated by adding a vase of greenery in small nooks and crannies, or used as a bold statement piece in a kitchen or living room. The bright lively green colors have the ability to act as the sole bright color in an otherwise neutral room due to the power of the color green.