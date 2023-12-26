Elevate Your Home with Trending Interior Design Colors and Textures
Discover the art of transforming your home with the latest interior design trends. This guide delves into the seamless integration of diverse color palettes and textures, bringing sophistication and personalization to every room. From the allure of neutral tones to the vitality of greenery, learn how to create a timeless and luxurious ambiance in your living space.
Utilize a broad variety of colors and textures to elevate and diversify your home this season. Adding pops of subtle and bold color to any room is the perfect way to add sophisticated personalization. Using a multitude of natural materials creates dimension and upgrades a space immediately. Choose a variety of textures within the same color palette to create a more layered look while adhering to monochromatic cohesiveness like a neutral color palette. Below we’ve chosen some of our favorite trending looks by color palette to elevate your home interior design and style timelessly.
Mixed Materials and Texture
Layering a variance of neutral tones and textures creates a voluminous and luxurious three-dimensional room. Adding such depth cultivates a sense of detail and allure to any room in the home.
This bedroom uses a primarily neutral color palette of beige, taupe, gray, and white. The diversity of materials used in the room, however, makes it anything but muted and boring. The natural textured wallpaper beautifully juxtaposes the mother-of-pearl side table and the delicate layers of the bed draw extensive interest to the eye.
The selenite crystal pendants are the perfect addition to a bedroom due to the healing properties of the natural material. Aside from the mere glimmering beauty, selenite is a high vibrational stone that promotes peace and serenity- ideal for making a bedroom into a sanctuary for the perfect night’s sleep.
The cotton bedding is layered with silk pillowcases and a billowing silk throw, creating a sleek and silky voluminous bed. The horizontal accent pillow boasts two more materials- linen and a textured jewel embroidery- all while maintaining the neutral color palette but with different raw textiles.
Decorative pillows on accent chairs and sofas are a great way to add dimension to a space. It can enhance a monochromatic or diverse color palette. The sisal lumbar pillow dramatically contrasts the textured cotton accent pillows, giving the sofa plush layers.
Consider every element of a room, and get creative with the variance of materials. In this bathroom, each surface boasts a different natural material. The seashell mirror adds dramatic texture against the shimmery glass cloth wallcovering, white onyx neutral-toned countertop, and mosaic onyx floor.
Greenery
Incorporating greenery through a home in the form of fake and real plants, flowers, and branches adds life to an otherwise lifeless space. Adding real plants as greenery has multiple benefits including color, boosted energy levels, and air quality in your home. A cold room can be elevated by adding a vase of greenery in small nooks and crannies, or used as a bold statement piece in a kitchen or living room. The bright lively green colors have the ability to act as the sole bright color in an otherwise neutral room due to the power of the color green.
Greenery adds the perfect pop of pigment, to dramatize a space or create a zen ambiance. Flowers and moss in eating areas such as kitchens and dining room tables enable a more polished look. It is the ideal way to liven a dull room. Don’t forget to accessorize bathrooms to add beauty to an otherwise purely functional space.
Black and White
Incorporating pops of black dramatize any interior. It helps to add definition, starkness, and sophistication. Black emulates a different type of warmth than typical neutrals with power and luxury. The potency of the shade black ultimately contributes to the grandeur of a room.
To make a more subtle statement, choose black accents such as a large black picture frame surrounding a light-colored photograph or piece of art, a dark throw blanket, or patterned pillows. A two-toned lamp- black base and white lamp shade- is the perfect piece to subtly make a statement.
Utilizing A large piece of furniture such as a black coffee table makes a bold statement and grounds a room. Balance this statement piece with black accents such as a black curtain rod or decorative accessories.
Displaying black or dark-shaded accessories contributes to the theme of layers to create a more finished space. Abstract vases, decorative beads, coffee table books, and trays are great options to juxtapose a white, grey, and neutral room.