Design

Gucci's 641 5th Avenue Penthouse in Photos

Midtown Marvel: A Glimpse into Gucci's Lavish Penthouse Perfection atop NYC's Fashion Throne
Every room has a breathtaking view
Every room has a breathtaking viewPhoto : DDreps
Published on
Living spaces ideal for entertaining or quite intimate gatherings
Living spaces ideal for entertaining or quite intimate gatheringsPhoto : DDreps
The living room is 66 feet long and 21 feet wide.
The living room is 66 feet long and 21 feet wide.Photo : DDreps
66-foot-long living room bathed in natural light
66-foot-long living room bathed in natural lightPhoto : DDreps
The living room measures nearly 1,400 square feet.
The living room measures nearly 1,400 square feet.Photo : DDreps

Situated prominently in Midtown, this penthouse embodies the true essence of opulent living, infused with the captivating charm of fashion royalty.

Family Room with cozy wood burning fireplace
Family Room with cozy wood burning fireplacePhoto : DDreps
Family room.
Family room.Photo : DDreps
The media lounge
The media loungePhoto : DDreps
One of two wood burning fireplaces
One of two wood burning fireplacesPhoto : DDreps

The family room media lounge includes oversized fireplaces and built-in sound and media equipment.

Kitchen
KitchenPhoto : DDreps
The kitchen spans 500 square feet with captivating views.
The kitchen spans 500 square feet with captivating views.Photo : DDreps
Dining room includes a bar and wine storage,
Dining room includes a bar and wine storage,Photo : DDreps
The dining room has a direct view of the Empire State Building
The dining room has a direct view of the Empire State BuildingPhoto : DDreps

The spacious eat-in kitchen takes culinary adventures to new heights, featuring a generous pantry and a dedicated kitchen/lounge area for staff, all while offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the dining room's integrated bar and wine storage area, enhanced by sliding doors for flexible space utilization.

One of two primary bedrooms suites
One of two primary bedrooms suitesPhoto : DDreps
Primary closet
Primary closetPhoto : DDreps
Primary bathroom
Primary bathroomPhoto : DDreps
The bedrooms can be transformed into a personal retreat, art studio or craft rooms.
The bedrooms can be transformed into a personal retreat, art studio or craft rooms.Photo : DDreps
There are eight bedrooms
There are eight bedroomsPhoto : DDreps
Original wood paneling graces the walls of each bedroom
Original wood paneling graces the walls of each bedroomPhoto : DDreps

The eight bedrooms offer unparalleled luxury, including two master suites adorned with wood-paneled walls, large walk-in closets, and bathrooms resembling a spa, complete with jetted tubs and saunas. These tranquil retreats highlight the penthouse's dedication to providing supreme comfort and opulence.

The Floor Plan
The Floor Plan
NYC Skyline View form the Gucci Penthouse
NYC Skyline View form the Gucci PenthousePhoto : DDreps

Perhaps most striking are the penthouse’s panoramic views. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer uninterrupted vistas of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the Chrysler Building. 

Every room has a breathtaking view
The Gucci Family’s $35 Million New York City Penthouse
Real estate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com