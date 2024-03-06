Gucci's 641 5th Avenue Penthouse in Photos

Situated prominently in Midtown, this penthouse embodies the true essence of opulent living, infused with the captivating charm of fashion royalty.
The family room media lounge includes oversized fireplaces and built-in sound and media equipment.
The spacious eat-in kitchen takes culinary adventures to new heights, featuring a generous pantry and a dedicated kitchen/lounge area for staff, all while offering breathtaking views of the city skyline. Wine enthusiasts will delight in the dining room's integrated bar and wine storage area, enhanced by sliding doors for flexible space utilization.
The eight bedrooms offer unparalleled luxury, including two master suites adorned with wood-paneled walls, large walk-in closets, and bathrooms resembling a spa, complete with jetted tubs and saunas. These tranquil retreats highlight the penthouse's dedication to providing supreme comfort and opulence.
Perhaps most striking are the penthouse’s panoramic views. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer uninterrupted vistas of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the Chrysler Building.