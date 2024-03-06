The Gucci Family’s $35 Million New York City Penthouse

The narrative of luxury real estate often intertwines with the stories of its illustrious occupants, and the Gucci family’s New York City penthouse is no exception. With a commanding presence in the heart of Midtown, this penthouse epitomizes the essence of luxurious living, wrapped in the allure of fashion royalty.
Occupying the entire 50th and 51st floors of the Olympic Tower at 641 Fifth Avenue, the penthouse spans an impressive 9,450 square feet. The residence boasts eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two powder rooms, with the living spaces strategically divided across both floors. The lower level houses the bedrooms and laundry facilities, ensuring privacy and convenience. The upper level, dedicated to entertaining, features soaring 14-foot ceilings and two elevator banks, each opening to grand foyers that introduce the residence’s dual-wing layout.
Perhaps most striking are the penthouse’s panoramic views. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer uninterrupted vistas of New York City’s most iconic landmarks, including St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the Chrysler Building.
The 51st floor is a showcase of grandeur, dominated by a 66-foot-long living room bathed in natural light. This space, designed for both grand entertaining and intimate gatherings, seamlessly connects to a wood-paneled lounge or office, boasting one of the penthouse’s two wood-burning fireplaces—a rare amenity in a modern condominium and only one in the building. The presence of a large skylight adds an unexpected element of openness, further enhancing the room’s ambiance.
Culinary experiences are elevated in the expansive eat-in kitchen, complete with a large pantry and a staff kitchen/lounge, all overlooking the city’s skyline. For those who appreciate fine wine, the dining room includes a bar and wine storage, complemented by sliding doors that offer versatility in the use of space.
The bedrooms are equally luxurious, with two primary suites featuring wood-paneled walls, expansive closets, and spa-like bathrooms equipped with jetted tubs and saunas. These private sanctuaries affirm the penthouse’s commitment to comfort and luxury.
While the residence boasts modern amenities, it retains the original mid-century modern design elements. This connection to the past and the potential to personalize the space make the Gucci penthouse a rare opportunity for anyone seeking to own a piece of Manhattan's luxury real estate legacy. According to Bill Kowalczuk of Serhant, the listing agent, "The open spaces, clean architectural lines and the incredible backdrop of the New York skyline provide an amazing canvas to create a personal masterpiece."
The Olympic Tower’s historical significance is further highlighted by its association with Aristotle Onassis, who jointly developed the building with Arlen Realty and Development Corporation. It is rumored that Jackie Onassis, with her keen eye for sophistication and design, had a hand in choosing Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the architectural firm behind the tower’s construction in 1974. This iconic building has attracted a constellation of global billionaires, celebrities, and fashion moguls, cementing its reputation as the quintessential Billionaires' Building. Its roster of residents reads like a who's who of international elites, underscoring the tower's unparalleled allure as a symbol of success and sophistication.
In essence, the Gucci family’s New York City penthouse is more than just a luxurious dwelling; it is a narrative of fashion, history, and the enduring appeal of Manhattan luxury real estate.
