Carola Pimentel: Designing Livable Luxury

Born into a family with a passion for arts and design, Pimentel's early exposure to creative expression profoundly shaped her aesthetic sensibilities. However, it is her ability to listen and adapt to her clients' needs that truly sets her work apart. "Each project is a new canvas, but it’s not just mine; it’s a canvas I share with my clients," Pimentel explained. This collaborative approach ensures that her designs are deeply personalized, reflecting the individual character and lifestyle of each client.