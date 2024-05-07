Celebrating Jeffrey Beers International: Architectural Artistry and a Legacy of Innovation

In the realm of architecture and design, Jeffrey Beers International (JBI) is synonymous with a unique blend of precision and passion. Based in New York with a global influence, JBI's full-service studio has shaped exceptional spaces that range from luxury hotels to vibrant restaurants and elegant residences.
While this issue pays homage to the late Jeffrey Beers, whose visionary approach to design has profoundly influenced the industry, we also focus on the continuation of his artistic and architectural ethos through recent and outstanding projects. This feature will explore signature projects, including the refined 108 Leonard, the stylish BondSt at Hudson Yards, the elegant Café Boulud, the majestic Fairmont DC, the expansive Omni PGA Frisco, the iconic Peter Luger in Las Vegas, and the towering US BANK Tower. Each embodies the firm's hallmark of combining the precision of architecture with the sensuality of form—custom fixtures, sensitivity to the texture and color of materials, and elegant proportions define their work.
As we celebrate these achievements, we also acknowledge the skilled and passionate team at JBI, poised to continue Jeffrey’s legacy of blending dis- ciplined creativity with the warmth of artisanal techniques. Join us in this pictorial journey that not only reflects on past inspirations but also looks forward to the innovative future of Jeffrey Beers International.