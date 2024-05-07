Celebrating Jeffrey Beers International: Architectural Artistry and a Legacy of Innovation

While this issue pays homage to the late Jeffrey Beers, whose visionary approach to design has profoundly influenced the industry, we also focus on the continuation of his artistic and architectural ethos through recent and outstanding projects. This feature will explore signature projects, including the refined 108 Leonard, the stylish BondSt at Hudson Yards, the elegant Café Boulud, the majestic Fairmont DC, the expansive Omni PGA Frisco, the iconic Peter Luger in Las Vegas, and the towering US BANK Tower. Each embodies the firm's hallmark of combining the precision of architecture with the sensuality of form—custom fixtures, sensitivity to the texture and color of materials, and elegant proportions define their work.