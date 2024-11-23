New Louis Vuitton Bed Trunks, Designed in Collaboration With Nicolas Ghesquiere and Pharrell Williams

Paris, Friday 20th September 2024 - Louis Vuitton is pleased to announce two new versions of its iconic Bed Trunk, designed in collaboration with Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of the Women’s Collections, and Pharrell Williams, Men’s Creative Director.
The Bed Trunk, created for sophisticated travellers and those who love design, is yet another expression of the Maison’s dedication to innovation, while honouring the traditions and savoir-faire in existence since 1854. In 1868, Louis Vuitton invented a Bed Trunk designed for explorers to take with them around the world. This trunk was protected by a patent filed in 1885 by Louis’s son, Georges. The unique bed was subsequently displayed at many world’s fairs and international exhibitions and became very popular with travellers, explorers and other nomadic spirits, as did the military Bed Trunk, essential for officers on manoeuvres or military campaigns.
Last April, Louis Vuitton announced the rerelease of its iconic Bed Trunk featuring the classic Monogram canvas on the outside and, on the inside, a sophisticated, folding bed frame of aluminium and beechwood. The Bed Trunk quickly and easily opens into a stable bed base. This frame holds a thick, four-part mattress that adapts to and supports each owner with maximum comfort. These sections are covered with a memory-foam mattress topper and lie across woven cotton straps, a feature used since the earliest Louis Vuitton trunks to secure clients’ personal effects as they travel.
For even greater ease, the head of the bed, with a pillow, can be tilted upwards and a beechwood bedside table can be added to the bed frame.
Two fresh, contemporary versions of the Bed Trunk have now been designed by the Maison’s artistic directors of the Men’s and Women’s collections.
Nicolas Ghesquière’s novel interpretation of the historic Bed Trunk launches us on a futuristic journey. Signature aesthetics from his earlier collections have been incorporated into the design to create a one-of-a-kind model. The exterior, inspired by the Cruise 2023 collection, features engraved metal plates and modernised corner pieces that bring to mind a dystopian spatial realm. The trunk’s interior, however, harbours a romantic touch: the mattress is decorated with floral patterns like those on a jacket from the Spring-Summer 2018 collection. This flower motif gives the bed’s design a touch of romance and softness and adds an element of surprise when the trunk’s interior is revealed.
Inspired by one of the historic Bed Trunks from the archives, Pharrell Williams has reinvented this iconic design with an original twist. He has chosen to combine distressed striped patterns on the outside, echoing the legendary 1872 canvas, with red and white stripes on the inside. The jacquard mattress and pillow feature “LV Lovers” embroidery, while touches of blond wood contrast dramatically with the black aluminium hardware. By combining historic elegance with contemporary flair, Pharrell Williams has created a unique collector’s piece.
The Nicolas Ghesquière Bed Trunk is on display from 20 September to 6 October at the Louis Vuitton store in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, France, which is celebrating the creative director’s 10th anniversary of designing for the Maison. The Pharrell Williams Bed Trunk will be on display from 21 September to 4 October at the Savoir Rêver Louis Vuitton event at the Hôtel Cheval Blanc in Paris (by invitation only).
Both Bed Trunks are now available to order.
Since 1854, Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style, always aiming for the finest quality and preserving biodiversity. Today, the House remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a genuine ”Art of Travel” through luggage, bags and accessories which were as creative as they were elegant and practical. Since then, audacity has shaped the story of Louis Vuitton. Faithful to its heritage, Louis Vuitton has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers across the years, all the while developing disciplines such as ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, and fragrance. These carefully created products are testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship.
For further information: louisvuitton.com
