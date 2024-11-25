The Pinnacle of Manhattan Living: Sutton Tower’s Penthouse 80

Rising above Manhattan's shimmering East Side waterfront, Sutton Tower redefines the skyline with its striking elegance and architectural ingenuity. Designed by renowned Danish designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, this 850-foot marvel is a testament to refined craftsmanship and timeless luxury. At its zenith sits Penthouse 80—a sprawling duplex masterpiece offering nearly 9,200 square feet of exquisite living space. Listed at $65 million, this exceptional property sets a new benchmark for luxury Manhattan real estate.
Penthouse 80 commands the 80th and 81st floors, affording its residents breathtaking, uninterrupted 360-degree views of the East River, Midtown skyline, and Central Park. Accessed by private elevator, this home is an intimate retreat above the bustling city, where every detail has been meticulously curated to blend form and function.
The great room, a centerpiece of the residence, soars with 15-foot ceilings, enveloped by expansive windows that frame Manhattan’s iconic vistas. A gas fireplace invites cozy gatherings, while a custom wine room and wet bar cater to sophisticated entertaining. The adjacent south-facing private loggia—a 166-square-foot outdoor sanctuary—provides an ideal setting to enjoy sunrise coffee or evening cocktails above the city's twinkling lights.
The kitchen is a culinary haven, featuring a massive Statuarietto marble island with gracefully curved edges and top-of-the-line appliances by Sub-Zero and Wolf. Two dishwashers, three ovens, and a butler’s pantry ensure seamless entertaining and everyday convenience. Custom Italkraft cabinetry completes the space, blending artistry with practicality.
The corner primary suite is a serene retreat, boasting dual dressing rooms and two separate bathrooms. Each bathroom is a study in luxury, with radiant heated floors, a Laufen soaking tub, and curved sinks sculpted from a single block of Bianco Dolomiti marble. Throughout the penthouse, solid oak floors and custom wainscoting reflect Juul-Hansen’s passion for timeless materials and impeccable craftsmanship.
Additional highlights include five spacious bedrooms, six and a half baths, and a versatile media room that can serve as a sixth bedroom. The residence also features a private wine vault, ensuring every detail caters to the lifestyle of the discerning buyer.
Sutton Tower’s Penthouse 80 offers more than just a home—it provides a curated lifestyle of bespoke services and amenities. Owners are invited to enhance their residence with a Steinway piano through a partnership with Park Avenue Pianos, adding a timeless element to the space. Wine aficionados will appreciate the private wine vault, complete with a full year of complimentary storage for up to 100 cases and professional inventory management through UOVO.
Through partnerships with Blade and UOVO: Art, Fashion, Wine, residents gain access to exclusive perks. Blade offers discounted seaplane and helicopter flights to the Hamptons and other destinations, while UOVO provides personalized consultations for storing and managing art, wine, and luxury collections. These services seamlessly elevate the experience of owning this extraordinary penthouse.
Sutton Tower is the result of an inspired collaboration between JVP Development and Gamma Real Estate, with Corcoran Sunshine serving as the exclusive sales and marketing agent. It stands at the crossroads of three coveted neighborhoods—Upper East Side, Midtown, and Sutton Place—offering unparalleled access to the best of Manhattan’s cultural and lifestyle offerings.
Penthouse 80 is not just a residence; it is an architectural statement, a lifestyle sanctuary, and a rare opportunity to claim the pinnacle of luxury Manhattan living. Experience this exceptional home by visiting , and discover a new standard of urban sophistication.
