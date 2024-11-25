The Pinnacle of Manhattan Living: Sutton Tower’s Penthouse 80

Penthouse 80 commands the 80th and 81st floors, affording its residents breathtaking, uninterrupted 360-degree views of the East River, Midtown skyline, and Central Park. Accessed by private elevator, this home is an intimate retreat above the bustling city, where every detail has been meticulously curated to blend form and function.

The great room, a centerpiece of the residence, soars with 15-foot ceilings, enveloped by expansive windows that frame Manhattan’s iconic vistas. A gas fireplace invites cozy gatherings, while a custom wine room and wet bar cater to sophisticated entertaining. The adjacent south-facing private loggia—a 166-square-foot outdoor sanctuary—provides an ideal setting to enjoy sunrise coffee or evening cocktails above the city's twinkling lights.