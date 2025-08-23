MALIN+GOETZ x Carbone Fine Food Launch Limited-Edition Tomato Supercandle

The Supercandle’s presentation mirrors the thoughtfulness of its fragrance. Packaged in limited-edition glass vessels, each candle features Carbone’s heritage graphics—including illustrations of the Greenwich Village flagship—paired with MALIN+GOETZ’s signature typography. A double-walled glass with a functional lid ensures the piece can be repurposed long after the candle has burned.

The three-wick format is designed for an 80-hour burn, creating an extended sensory experience that transitions seamlessly from statement piece to collectible keepsake.