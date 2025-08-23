MALIN+GOETZ x Carbone Fine Food Launch Limited-Edition Tomato Supercandle
Source: Carbone Fine Food
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
MALIN+GOETZ and Carbone Fine Food have joined forces to create a sensorial celebration that blends fragrance, food, and design. Their limited-edition Tomato Supercandle debuted August 18th, capturing the aroma of sun-ripened tomatoes and the warmth of an Italian kitchen, distilled into an 80-hour burn.
A Collaboration Rooted in Tradition and Craft
This release builds on the success of MALIN+GOETZ’s Tomato Home Spray (August 2024), expanding the fragrance’s appeal through a collaboration with Mario Carbone, chef and founder of Carbone Fine Food. The partnership celebrates shared passions: Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz’s love of gardening and Carbone’s commitment to exceptional ingredients and authentic culinary techniques.
“In our garden upstate, we love to grow tomatoes – they are the 'pièce de résistance' of the summer vegetable season. There was no better partner to bring our Tomato Home Spray launch to life last year, other than Carbone & Carbone Fine Food. To celebrate, we hosted an intimate tomato-inspired dinner at the restaurant and gifted everyone the classic Carbone Fine Food marinara, with a bespoke MALIN+GOETZ label. Following the success of our initial collaboration, the launch of our supercandle was the obvious next step."
Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz
The Tomato Supercandle Experience
Designed as both a luxury object and a sensorial journey, the Tomato Supercandle balances the freshness of a flourishing summer garden with the cozy familiarity of slow-simmering sauce. Its fragrance opens with herbal notes of basil, lavender, and mint, unfolding into the earthy, sun-drenched character of ripened tomato vines.
“The perfect scent. It's a tastemaker's secret edge, and it's inside this limited-edition candle. It's lifestyle design that embodies my passion for the finest ingredients, exquisitely crafted.”
Mario Carbone
Design Meets Function
The Supercandle’s presentation mirrors the thoughtfulness of its fragrance. Packaged in limited-edition glass vessels, each candle features Carbone’s heritage graphics—including illustrations of the Greenwich Village flagship—paired with MALIN+GOETZ’s signature typography. A double-walled glass with a functional lid ensures the piece can be repurposed long after the candle has burned.
The three-wick format is designed for an 80-hour burn, creating an extended sensory experience that transitions seamlessly from statement piece to collectible keepsake.
Culinary Influence, Fragrance Expression
This collaboration bridges two worlds: the culinary artistry of Carbone Fine Food’s sauces, made from handpicked Italian tomatoes grown in volcanic soil, and MALIN+GOETZ’s reputation for modern, minimalist luxury in skincare, candles, and fragrance. The result is a candle that encapsulates the joy of cooking, dining, and gathering—a fragrance that feels as at home in a kitchen as it does in a living room.
Availability
The Tomato Supercandle retails for $205 and is available in small batches exclusively at malinandgoetz.com and MALIN+GOETZ apothecaries nationwide.
