Armina Luxe Brings Bespoke Italian Craftsmanship to the Miami Design District
Source: Armina
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
August 27th, 2025 – The Miami Design District has long been synonymous with style, art, and innovation. Now, it welcomes a new player setting the standard for bespoke interiors: Armina Luxe, the latest venture from the acclaimed Armina brand. Located at 115 NE 36th Street, the newly opened 3,250-square-foot showroom blends exquisite Italian craftsmanship, coveted natural stone, and a deeply personalized design process into one elevated experience.
“Armina Luxe is more than a showroom—it’s an experience. After years of building a trusted reputation with Armina Stone, expanding into the luxury interiors space was a natural evolution. Armina Luxe allows us to bring our vision full circle by offering clients not only the finest natural stone, but also fully customized, Italian-crafted cabinetry and design solutions under one roof”.
Emre Basman, CEO and Owner of the Armina Brand
An Immersive Design Destination
Stepping into Armina Luxe is like entering a gallery of functional art. Each element—custom cabinetry, meticulously sourced marble from Italy’s prestigious quarries, and timeless material selections—has been curated for discerning homeowners, architects, and designers seeking both sophistication and substance. The showroom’s layout, envisioned by award-winning Miami design firm Errez Design, draws inspiration from the city’s most iconic architectural neighborhoods, creating a space where classic elements meet modern refinement.
Clients enjoy a white-glove design process that begins with in-depth consultations and detailed digital renderings. To further enhance the experience, Armina Luxe offers chauffeured service to its sister company, Armina Stone Miami, a 35,000-square-foot stone gallery and fabrication facility in Hialeah, allowing guests to explore an expansive inventory of premium natural stone in person.
From Pittsburgh Roots to South Florida Luxury
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the Armina brand has built a national reputation as a premier source for granite, marble, and quartz countertops, as well as cabinetry and large slab flooring for both residential and commercial projects. Its accolades include “Best Kitchen & Bath Supplier” honors from Pittsburgh Magazine and Home Depot’s “Provider of the Year” Award.
The South Florida expansion began in 2024 with the opening of Armina Stone Miami. The debut of Armina Luxe marks the brand’s next strategic step—delivering a seamless integration of advanced fabrication capabilities and a luxury showroom experience tailored to the region’s growing demand for high-end, fully customized interiors.
With its arrival in the Design District, Armina Luxe provides a personalized journey through design, craftsmanship, and material mastery, all under one roof.
