Armina Luxe Brings Bespoke Italian Craftsmanship to the Miami Design District

“Armina Luxe is more than a showroom—it’s an experience. After years of building a trusted reputation with Armina Stone, expanding into the luxury interiors space was a natural evolution. Armina Luxe allows us to bring our vision full circle by offering clients not only the finest natural stone, but also fully customized, Italian-crafted cabinetry and design solutions under one roof”.

Emre Basman, CEO and Owner of the Armina Brand