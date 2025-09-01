Harrods Interior Design Makes U.S. Residential Debut at The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Source: The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Swire Properties has announced a landmark partnership with Harrods Interior Design, marking the world-renowned British luxury brand’s first collaboration with a residential development in the United States. The exclusive alliance will bring Harrods’ hallmark craftsmanship, personalization, and discretion to The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, setting a new standard for design and service in the city’s ultra-luxury market.
Through this partnership, every buyer will receive a complimentary consultation with the Harrods Interior Design team. For those who choose to engage the studio’s full services, the experience will include custom vision planning, bespoke furnishings, interior styling, white-glove installation, global sourcing, and comprehensive project management.
The Knightsbridge Penthouse: Miami’s Pinnacle of Exclusivity
At the center of the collaboration is The Knightsbridge Penthouse, a $50 million, fully customizable residence in the South Tower. Imagined by Harrods Interior Design, this four-bedroom home will span approximately 7,965 square feet of interior space and feature expansive terraces with a private outdoor pool overlooking Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami.
Its name pays homage to London’s prestigious Knightsbridge neighborhood, home to the legendary Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, a historic property that has hosted royalty, dignitaries, and international tastemakers for more than a century.
The proposed design vision layers luxurious materials and artisanal details throughout—beginning with a bespoke Murano glass chandelier in the foyer, Taj Mahal marble flooring, richly veined travertine, and specially commissioned art, including a metallic mosaic pool by French artist Mathilde Jonquiere.
A Private Wellness Sanctuary in the Sky
The principal suite is conceived as a serene, yacht-inspired retreat with a private terrace, carved stone vanity, brushed nickel fixtures, and a freestanding bathtub oriented toward the water. Separate “his” and “hers” dressing rooms elevate daily routines into an indulgent ritual.
The dedicated wellness wing will feature a fully equipped gym with PENT equipment and Swarovski crystal-accented dumbbells, a private lap pool with an open-air shower by Sola suspended 800 feet above the city, and spa amenities including a 24-karat champagne gold Dornbracht feature shower and a sauna with a Himalayan salt wall.
Design Meets Lifestyle on Brickell Key
Beyond the Penthouse, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami will comprise two towers. The South Tower will include 228 private residences, while the North Tower will debut as Mandarin Oriental’s new North American flagship, offering 121 hotel rooms, 70 private residences, and 28 hotel residences.
Harrods Interior Design joins a distinguished roster of talent, including Tristan Auer and Laura Gonzalez, both AD100 honorees. Together, they contribute to a project that unites over 400 years of combined expertise between Swire Properties, Mandarin Oriental, and Harrods.
“The Knightsbridge Penthouse is an amazing space, and the significance of this partnership cannot be underestimated. Every detail has been considered, from the palette of hand-picked and carved natural stone to the exquisite private glass elevator overlooking Biscayne Bay and Miami's skyline.”
Letitia Fitzgibbon, Head of Interior Design Studio at Harrods
Final Opportunity on a Storied Island
Set for delivery in 2030, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami has already achieved $1 billion in sales, with the South Tower over 50% sold. Prices begin at $4.9 million. For Swire Properties, which has shaped Brickell Key for more than 40 years, the development represents the final chance to own a new home on the island.
By pairing Harrods’ legacy of British refinement with Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and Swire’s development expertise, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami stands as one of the most ambitious and meticulously crafted residential offerings in the country.
