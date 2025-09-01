Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Unveils Major Expansion, Elevating Seattle’s Luxury Getaway Experience
Source: Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Just a 30-minute drive from downtown Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers the perfect blend of luxury, leisure, and Pacific Northwest beauty. With a sweeping new expansion set to debut this summer, the award-winning property is poised to deliver even more for discerning travelers seeking elevated experiences just outside the city.
An Escape with Unmatched Access
Free shuttle service from Seattle makes the journey effortless, transporting guests to a property where natural beauty meets modern indulgence.
“It is really special for our guests to come and spend the night out here in peace and tranquility. You can have fun playing your favorite game. Maybe take in a concert or show… The next morning, you go to Seattle and catch a game.”
Mary Lou Patterson, Interim CEO
An Expanded Gaming Experience
Named Seattle’s best casino by Seattle Magazine readers in 2024 and by 425 for the past decade, Snoqualmie’s 165,000-square-foot gaming floor caters to every level of player. With 58 table games and 1,700 slot machines, guests can choose between high-stakes play, casual tables, or the newly enlarged designated non-smoking area—strategically accessible from the hotel entrance to ensure maximum comfort.
The property also boasts the first sportsbook in Washington State, opened in 2021 and still operated in-house, offering guests a premium sports wagering environment.
Entertainment on a Grand Scale
The expansion includes a 2,000-seat state-of-the-art entertainment and convention venue designed to host world-class performers across genres—from rock and country to soul and rap—alongside business events and conferences. High ceilings, spacious seating, and luxury amenities ensure that every performance or function feels elevated, while the property’s summer outdoor concert series takes full advantage of its scenic setting overlooking Snoqualmie Valley and Mount Si.
A Culinary Destination
With seven dining venues spanning fine dining to casual bites, the culinary program at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel rivals top metropolitan restaurants. The flagship Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood pairs panoramic mountain views with expertly prepared wagyu beef and an extensive wine list. 12 Moons offers inventive sushi—praised by Patterson as among the best she has ever had—alongside seasonal dishes. Cafés, a buffet, and grab-and-go options round out the offering, ensuring every craving is met.
Wellness and Relaxation
The upcoming destination spa, set to open this year, will feature multiple treatment rooms and a curated menu of services designed for total rejuvenation.
“It’s going to be very special, very earth toned, very relaxing. All the treatments are centered around relaxing. Come in here, get a treatment, and leave everything at the door to get a true reset.”
Mary Lou Patterson, Interim CEO
Guests can also enjoy a heated outdoor pool with sweeping Cascade Mountain views, adjacent hot tubs, and access to nearby state parks for hiking, kayaking, and boating.
Accommodations that Reflect the Landscape
The 210-room luxury hotel offers accommodations ranging from Deluxe Rooms with nature-inspired design to Premium Rooms featuring panoramic views of Mount Si and the Snoqualmie Valley. The Grand Suite includes a separate living room, king bed, and spa-style bathroom, while the Signature Suite features an open layout, sophisticated bar area, and refined finishes—ideal for both private escapes and celebrations.
The Complete Experience
With its new entertainment venue, expanded gaming floor, destination spa, and refined accommodations, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel stands as one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier luxury destinations. As Patterson notes, “We’re really interested to see where this new expansion is going to take us and how it’s evolving the property.”
For travelers seeking a retreat that combines world-class gaming, dining, entertainment, and relaxation against a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views, Snoqualmie offers a rare balance of accessibility and escape.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter