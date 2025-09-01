Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel Unveils Major Expansion, Elevating Seattle’s Luxury Getaway Experience

Named Seattle’s best casino by Seattle Magazine readers in 2024 and by 425 for the past decade, Snoqualmie’s 165,000-square-foot gaming floor caters to every level of player. With 58 table games and 1,700 slot machines, guests can choose between high-stakes play, casual tables, or the newly enlarged designated non-smoking area—strategically accessible from the hotel entrance to ensure maximum comfort.

The property also boasts the first sportsbook in Washington State, opened in 2021 and still operated in-house, offering guests a premium sports wagering environment.