RH Paris Debuts on the Champs-Élysées with Star-Studded Celebration of Design, Hospitality, and Luxury Living

Just off Avenue Montaigne, RH Paris unfolds through a majestic gold leaf gate, a hedge-lined limestone path, and into a secret garden framed by ivy-covered walls and sculpted trees. Inside, the seven-level gallery blends residential design, rare art, and hospitality experiences in an architectural composition connected by a soaring atrium with floating cast medallion stairs and a disappearing glass elevator.

The journey begins in the Architecture & Design Bibliotheca, home to rare volumes by masters such as Vitruvius, Da Vinci, and Haussmann, including a circa 1521 edition of De Architectura. A freestanding RH Interior Design Studio, clad in inlaid brass and white onyx, underscores the brand’s global design authority.