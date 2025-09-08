RH Paris Debuts on the Champs-Élysées with Star-Studded Celebration of Design, Hospitality, and Luxury Living
On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the worlds of fashion, design, art, and entertainment converged in Paris for the unveiling of RH Paris, The Gallery on the Champs-Élysées, a milestone moment marking RH’s first foray into hospitality in Europe. Hosted by RH Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman and celebrated society photographer Patrick McMullan, the evening brought together an illustrious guest list for a private tour of the brand’s most ambitious global gallery to date.
An Evening of Style, Gastronomy, and Cultural Exchange
The exclusive celebration drew Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Deneuve, Theo James, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Géraldine Guyot-Arnault, along with a host of creative luminaries and industry leaders. Guests dined on sushi and late-night pâtisseries by Cyril Lignac, caviar by Petrossian, and cocktails by legendary bartender Colin Field. Alessandro Palazzi of Duke’s Bar London served his signature Vesper Martini, while DJ Milana curated the soundtrack for the night.
A Gallery Redefining Luxury Retail
Just off Avenue Montaigne, RH Paris unfolds through a majestic gold leaf gate, a hedge-lined limestone path, and into a secret garden framed by ivy-covered walls and sculpted trees. Inside, the seven-level gallery blends residential design, rare art, and hospitality experiences in an architectural composition connected by a soaring atrium with floating cast medallion stairs and a disappearing glass elevator.
The journey begins in the Architecture & Design Bibliotheca, home to rare volumes by masters such as Vitruvius, Da Vinci, and Haussmann, including a circa 1521 edition of De Architectura. A freestanding RH Interior Design Studio, clad in inlaid brass and white onyx, underscores the brand’s global design authority.
Culinary and Hospitality Experiences
On the second floor terrace, Le Jardin RH offers dining beneath a curved glass-and-steel canopy inspired by the Grand Palais, serving American and Mediterranean classics amid interiors lined in rare white onyx.
The third floor’s World of RH Bar & Lounge immerses guests in the brand’s design ethos over fine wine and craft cocktails. Le Petit RH, a jewel box of champagne lacquered walls and a ceiling of over 7,000 handblown glass polyhedrons, presents caviar-focused menus, small plates, and seafood towers, with rooftop seating offering panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, and Louvre Pyramid.
The Parisian Cultural Moment
The host committee included Fabien Baron, Elizabeth Von Guttman, Victoire de Pourtalès, Dan Thawley, Mathilde Favier, and Alexandre de Betak, reflecting the cross-disciplinary reach of RH’s Paris debut. Additional attendees such as François-Louis Vuitton, Pierre Hardy, Guillaume Henry, and Sophie Brocart further anchored the evening in the city’s creative and luxury circles.
With RH Paris, the brand extends beyond furniture into a destination concept, merging gallery-level design, historical reverence, and high-touch hospitality. The opening not only cements RH’s presence in one of the world’s most competitive luxury capitals but also sets a precedent for how the brand will evolve in Europe and beyond.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter