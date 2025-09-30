Midtown Park Residences by Proper Reveals Interior Public Spaces by Meyer Davis
September 29th, 2025 – The vision for Midtown Miami’s most ambitious development is beginning to take shape. Rosso Development, Midtown Development, and Proper Hospitality have unveiled the first look at the public space interiors of Midtown Park Residences by Proper, designed by acclaimed New York–based studio Meyer Davis.
The 28-story tower is the first residential building to rise within the transformative $2 billion Midtown Park master-planned community. With 288 residences, the project is surrounded by activated parks, curated retail, and a dedicated racquet and padel club, positioning it as a new benchmark for luxury living in Miami.
The Meyer Davis Approach
At the heart of the project’s identity is the design vision of Will Meyer and Gray Davis, whose studio has become synonymous with refined, hospitality-driven spaces across the globe.
“We envisioned a dynamic connection between the city and home to create a thoughtful living experience throughout the communal areas that reflects the area’s energy and character. The result is a timeless environment that feels both purposeful and inviting, where every space reflects a careful balance of comfort, functionality, and true sense of place.”
Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis Studio
Meyer Davis has drawn inspiration from Miami’s natural light, lush landscape, and cultural rhythm, layering the interiors with natural stone, warm wood, plaster finishes, and greenery. The palette provides continuity across spaces, while sculptural furnishings, artful accents, and curated textures lend individuality—a hallmark of Proper Hospitality’s design ethos.
A Residential Experience Rooted in Hospitality
The journey begins in a dramatic 16-foot-high lobby gallery that connects Midtown’s streetscape with museum-quality art and architectural detail. Here, travertine and flagstone flooring echo Miami’s natural language, contrasted with mirrored bronze columns and polished surfaces. Seating transitions from intimate library nooks to custom banquettes, plush velvet chairs, and mohair lounges paired with stone tables. Green mosaic-lined planters and sculptural works integrate nature and art into the daily experience of arriving home.
The project’s programming emphasizes wellness, connection, and cultural life. Communal areas have been designed with the fluidity of hospitality spaces, encompassing spa-inspired retreats, resident lounges, and social enclaves.
“Midtown Park Residences by Proper is about creating a lifestyle and sense of community that extends beyond the walls of each home. Every space has been designed to inspire connection, wellness, and a true enjoyment of Miami living, with elevated design that reflects a meticulous attention to detail in every corner of the project.”
Carlos Rosso, Founder and CEO of Rosso Development
Lifestyle Amenities
Residents will enjoy a 40,000-square-foot tropical pool deck anchored by a signature restaurant and bar with panoramic views of the skyline and Biscayne Bay. Wellness amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, Pilates studio, yoga and meditation garden, spa pool, and two private pickleball courts.
The tower also offers curated lifestyle programming, with amenities such as:
A gourmet coffee bar and events lounge
A private party room and kids club
A screening room and virtual golf simulator
A co-working space designed for today’s flexible professionals
A communal vegetable garden by Naturalficial
This blend of amenities reflects the project’s mission to create a true residential community that extends beyond individual units.
The Broader Midtown Park Vision
Located at 3055 N Miami Avenue, Midtown Park Residences sits at the nexus of Miami Design District and Wynwood, placing residents in one of the city’s most connected cultural neighborhoods. As the first residential tower in the master-planned Midtown Park community, the building signals the beginning of a new district that will combine luxury residences with art, cuisine, and wellness-driven lifestyle offerings.
Sales are being handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales, with private appointments now available at the project’s sales gallery.
About Meyer Davis
Founded in 1999 by Will Meyer and Gray Davis, Meyer Davis is an award-winning design studio celebrated for shaping immersive environments across hospitality, residential, retail, and workplace sectors. Named 2025 Design Firm of the Year by Hospitality Design Magazine, the studio has forged partnerships with leading hospitality brands including Four Seasons, Rosewood, Auberge, Mandarin Oriental, Ritz-Carlton, and W Hotels, and worked alongside chefs such as Andrew Carmellini, Michael Mina, Marcus Samuelsson, and Michael White.
Their recent expansion into maritime design with Rossinavi’s Seawolf X hybrid-electric catamaran underscores their reach and innovation across industries. Recognized by the Interior Design Hall of Fame, the Hospitality Design Platinum Circle, and Wallpaper 400*, Meyer Davis continues to redefine luxury design on a global scale.
