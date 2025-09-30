Hawk & Co Celebrates Grand Opening of Laguna Beach Studio
Source: Hawk & Co.
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Hawk & Co, the Southern California interior design studio led by Summer Jensen, officially unveiled its new Laguna Canyon headquarters with a two-day celebration that drew over 175 distinguished guests. The Grand Opening weekend, held September 6–7, redefined the traditional ribbon-cutting, transforming it into an immersive showcase of design, culture, and community.
A Design Philosophy Rooted in Nature
"From the very beginning, my goal was to create more than a studio. I wanted a space in Laguna Canyon that embodies the spirit of nature. We’re surrounded by mountains and breathtaking scenery that inspire creativity and a deep connection to the environment. This headquarters reflects that vision, where sustainability, soul and luxury exist in harmony."
Summer Jensen, Founder & Principal Designer of Hawk & Co
Founded by Jensen and later joined by her brother Brandon Jensen, Hawk & Co has become recognized for balancing minimalism and luxury while placing sustainability at the center of its work. The studio, located at 1945 Laguna Canyon Road, embodies their shared belief in design as both purposeful and transformative.
A Celebration of Culture and Creativity
The festivities began with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and the sounding of the Pū (conch shell). Guests were then treated to performances by Nonosina Polynesian drummers, choreography by Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and a hula dance performed by Jensen herself.
The studio’s exterior became a canvas for a new mural collaboration with contemporary artist Louis Carreon, titled International Symbols of Travel: Laguna Canyon Edition. The work transformed the building into a statement piece, celebrating global culture and exploration while reinforcing Hawk & Co’s commitment to integrating art into design.
A Studio 54–Meets–Tropical Affair
The evening event, dubbed “Tropic Like It’s Hottt,” was designed as a Studio 54–inspired tropical celebration. Guests dined on a Hawaiian-style pig roast and grilled skewers by Monteferante Catering & Events, while cocktails were curated by Forager Bar and desserts came courtesy of The Beignet Box. The experience was elevated by live Latin music, a DJ set, and a surprise flash mob. Sustainability remained a through line of the evening, with eco-conscious design details and curated installations woven throughout.
Community, Sponsors, and Star Power
The grand opening was made possible with the support of partners including Amara Rugs, Snyder Diamond, Luxe Interiors + Design, Mass Beverly, Fuzion3, Insensation Doors, Savant, Lutron, Richard Marshall Flooring, Pava Caviar, 11 Ravens, Lei Wai Beauty, Roots Beauty Underground, and Laguna Candles.
Notable guests included football veteran Steve Young, choreographer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, CNN host Elex Michaelson, and social media creator Joseph Yomtoubian. Their presence reflected the cultural reach of the event and underscored Hawk & Co’s position at the intersection of design, art, and lifestyle.
The Spirit of ‘Ohana
On Sunday, the celebration continued with “Unwind at the Beach,” an intimate after-party at Treasure Island Beach hosted by Snyder Diamond. Over 85 guests gathered to embrace the spirit of ‘ohana—a sense of family and community—that defines Hawk & Co’s philosophy.
Jensen commented, “Laguna has always been home to dreamers, makers, and visionaries, and I wanted our Grand Opening to reflect that spirit. It wasn’t just about unveiling a studio; it was about creating a space where art, culture and community could collide in the most inspiring way. To see designers, artists, musicians and local community members gathered together was a powerful reminder that design is at its best when it connects people. The diverse, vibrant, and authentic energy is exactly what Hawk & Co stands for.”
About Summer Jensen
As CEO and Principal Interior Designer, Summer Jensen has built a reputation for leading complex projects spanning luxury residences valued between $10 million and $60 million. A Certified Interior Designer in California and nationally recognized NCIDQ-certified professional, she continues to shape the industry through her dedication to mentorship, innovation, and sustainable design practices.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.