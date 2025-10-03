RH Celebrates the Unveiling of RH Manhasset, The Gallery at Americana
Source: RH
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
On Thursday, September 25, 2025, Long Island’s social and cultural leaders gathered to celebrate the grand unveiling of RH Manhasset, The Gallery at Americana. The exclusive event, hosted by RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman, marked the debut of a 19,000-square-foot, three-level gallery conceived as an immersive destination where luxury retail merges with art, design, and architectural innovation.
A Night of Style and Community
The celebration drew notable figures across fashion, design, entertainment, sports, philanthropy, and business. Guests included Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Patrick McEnroe, Melissa Errico, Randi Udell-Alper, Joey Wölffer, Julia Von Boehm, and Parker Bowie Larson. Additional VIP attendees such as Mike Breen, Bruce Blakeman, Nicole Kushner Meyer, Candy and Mark Udell, and Edward and Susan Blumenfeld underscored the event’s stature.
Guests enjoyed an atmosphere of sophistication enhanced by a live performance from Los Angeles-based band Miramar. Culinary highlights included Nobu sushi, wines from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and inventive cocktails such as bellinis, Vesper martinis, and Ozeki saketinis. The evening also carried a philanthropic purpose, with proceeds benefiting The Tower Foundation of Manhasset, which supports educational enrichment in the local school district.
Inside RH Manhasset
More than a retail store, RH Manhasset has been designed as a transparent, light-filled contemporary structure that embodies the brand’s vision of merging lifestyle and design. The parchment-cream limestone exterior is accented with bronze columns and crystal lanterns, setting the tone for an interior defined by soaring 14-foot ceilings, European white oak beams, and a Venetian plaster fireplace anchoring the great room.
Within the gallery, artistic installations showcase RH Interiors—an homage to design through the ages—alongside RH Modern, dedicated to 20th-century modernism. The space also houses rare art, antiques, and artifacts sourced globally, making the experience as much cultural as commercial.
On the upper level, the RH Interior Design Studio offers a collaborative workspace, complete with a vast design library of textiles, rugs, and finishes. This hub reflects RH’s position as one of the largest residential design firms in the world, with projects spanning every major continent.
A Cultural and Design Landmark
The unveiling of RH Manhasset underscores the brand’s ongoing role as a curator of taste and lifestyle. By blending commerce, art, and community, the gallery positions itself as both a design destination and a cultural landmark for Long Island.
For attendees, the evening was not only a celebration of a striking new space but also a reflection of RH’s vision to create environments that inspire, connect, and elevate the way people live.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.