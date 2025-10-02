BOSS Bottled Beyond Makes Its New York City Debut with Maluma and Bradley Cooper
BOSS is setting the stage for a fragrance event as dynamic as the city it takes over. On October 4 and 5, New York will welcome BOSS Bottled Beyond with an experiential pop-up at Mercer Labs, blending scent and art in a way that reflects the brand’s modern ethos. The campaign is fronted by two of the world’s most recognizable names—global music star Maluma and Academy Award–nominated actor Bradley Cooper—underscoring the fragrance’s blockbuster appeal.
A Multi-Sensory Pop-Up in SoHo
The Mercer Labs activation offers more than a product launch; it is an immersion into the spirit of BOSS. Guests will step into an innovative space designed to heighten the sensory experience of the fragrance, pairing visual artistry with aromatic discovery. The pop-up is free and open to the public on Saturday, October 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase the fragrance on-site and take home the experience beyond the walls of Mercer Labs. For those looking to secure a spot, advance registration is available via Eventbrite.
A Citywide Showcase
The energy extends far beyond Mercer Labs. Out-of-home installations will appear across surprise locations throughout New York City, offering additional sampling opportunities and sparking curiosity across the boroughs. These urban touchpoints reflect BOSS’s ability to merge global prestige with local culture, meeting consumers where they live, work, and explore.
The Fragrance Collection
BOSS Bottled Beyond introduces itself as a versatile addition to the modern man’s fragrance wardrobe. The collection includes:
Eau de Parfum in 50ml ($125), 100ml ($155), and 150ml ($185), all refillable with a 200ml option ($195).
Complementary grooming essentials including a Shower Gel (200ml, $45) and Deodorant Stick (75ml, $34).
The fragrance is available in the U.S. at Macy’s, Ulta, Sephora, Amazon, and select retailers.
A Legacy of Innovation
The event reflects the continued influence of Coty Inc., the Paris-founded beauty house behind BOSS fragrances. With more than a century of heritage and a portfolio spanning fragrance, cosmetics, and skincare, Coty remains one of the world’s largest beauty companies. Today, its brands are sold in over 130 countries, supporting the company’s mission of empowering individuality and creative expression while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility.
BOSS, meanwhile, continues to expand its global footprint with a strong retail presence—around 500 stores worldwide—and a brand identity anchored in modern tailoring, athleisure, and lifestyle accessories. Licensed categories such as fragrances, eyewear, and watches complement its apparel collections, establishing BOSS as a fully realized luxury brand for contemporary consumers.
The New York Allure
By aligning its latest fragrance launch with both Bradley Cooper and Maluma, BOSS blends cinematic gravitas with global pop culture influence, a pairing that mirrors New York’s own duality of sophistication and edge. For the city’s style-conscious audience, the Mercer Labs pop-up offers more than a fragrance preview—it is an invitation to step into the BOSS universe, where art, scent, and identity intersect.
As the city prepares to host this multisensory celebration, BOSS Bottled Beyond positions itself not only as a fragrance but as an experience—one that will linger long after its final notes fade.
