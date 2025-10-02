BOSS Bottled Beyond Makes Its New York City Debut with Maluma and Bradley Cooper

BOSS is setting the stage for a fragrance event as dynamic as the city it takes over. On October 4 and 5, New York will welcome BOSS Bottled Beyond with an experiential pop-up at Mercer Labs, blending scent and art in a way that reflects the brand’s modern ethos. The campaign is fronted by two of the world’s most recognizable names—global music star Maluma and Academy Award–nominated actor Bradley Cooper—underscoring the fragrance’s blockbuster appeal.