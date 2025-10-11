Armina Stone Elevates Miami HEAT’s Kaseya Center with Bespoke Suite-Level Design
Source: Armina Stone
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Redefining Luxury at the Kaseya Center
At the intersection of design, sports, and luxury hospitality, Armina Stone has unveiled its latest milestone: the transformation of the Suite Level at the Kaseya Center, home to the Miami HEAT. The Pittsburgh-based luxury stone fabricator and custom millwork company—now firmly established in South Florida—has delivered a design experience that seamlessly blends durability with refined aesthetics, elevating the premium guest experience within Miami’s most high-profile arena.
The large-scale project included 20 private suites and 52 loge units, each enhanced with custom cabinetry, precision-cut granite, and high-end finishes. The installation demonstrates Armina Stone’s growing influence in commercial hospitality design, pairing architectural sophistication with the energy and prestige of the Miami HEAT brand.
“As a proud partner of the Miami HEAT, we are honored to bring our expertise to elevate the guest experience at Kaseya Center. Every space reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, durability and design excellence, ensuring that guests enjoy both beauty and functionality at every turn.”
Emre Basman, Founder of Armina Stone
Craftsmanship Behind the Suites
Working alongside Moss & Associates and EoA Group, Armina Stone and its luxury division, Armina Luxe, designed and installed the custom millwork and cabinetry that now define the arena’s north and south suites. Each suite balances sleek functionality with refined materials, integrating stone countertops fabricated from high-performance granite for enduring beauty and practicality.
The company also incorporated mosaic tile installations with intricate patterns and textures, enriching the VIP experience with artistic detail that resonates with Miami’s design-forward ethos.
Engineering Durability for the Loge Experience
Beyond the suites, Armina Stone extended its craftsmanship to the loge boxes, in partnership with TGSV, delivering a design that harmonizes durability and luxury. Each loge features granite countertops, full-height backsplashes, and stone drink ledges, all engineered to withstand heavy use while maintaining a polished aesthetic. These surfaces were precision-fabricated and installed to ensure consistency and longevity, reflecting Armina Stone’s expertise in large-scale commercial fabrication.
A Partnership Built on Excellence
Armina Stone’s collaboration with the Miami HEAT extends well beyond the Kaseya Center. The company signed a multi-year sponsorship through June 2030, cementing its role as a Proud Partner of the Miami HEAT. The alliance speaks to shared values of performance, innovation, and design integrity—values that are vividly embodied in the new suite-level spaces.
Coordinating with general contractors, project managers, and arena operations, Armina Stone completed the installation on an accelerated timeline, demonstrating its reputation for precision execution under complex logistical demands.
Expanding a Legacy of Design
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Armina Stone has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s leading stone fabricators, celebrated for its mastery in granite, marble, and quartz fabrication. Its expansion into South Florida in 2024, with the opening of the Armina Stone Miami gallery and fabrication facility in Hialeah and the Armina Luxe showroom in the Miami Design District, marked a significant evolution for the company’s luxury portfolio.
Recognized as the “Best Kitchen & Bath Supplier” by Pittsburgh Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards in both 2020 and 2023, and named Top Fabricator in North America by The Cosentino Group in 2019, Armina Stone continues to set new standards for innovation, craftsmanship, and impact within the industry.
At the Kaseya Center, that legacy takes on new meaning. Through precision craftsmanship and thoughtful design, Armina Stone has transformed Miami’s most elite viewing spaces into a reflection of the city itself—elevated, dynamic, and built to endure.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.