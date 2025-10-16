Now Or Never Studio Debuts Dave the Butcher: A Modern Tribute to Old-World Craft in Beacon, New York
Along Beacon’s Main Street, a new culinary and design destination is reshaping how craft and community converge. Dave the Butcher, the debut project from Now Or Never Studio (NoN Studio), brings together a Basque-inspired butcher, European-style market, café, and bar in a space that celebrates materiality, storytelling, and connection.
Founded by Dave and Melissa Mountain, the couple behind Dia Café at Dia Beacon, the concept is deeply personal—rooted in Melissa’s Basque heritage and Dave’s devotion to traditional butchery and slow craft. Their vision was brought to life by NoN Studio, a Brooklyn-based interior architecture and design firm led by Jamie McGlinchey, known for her expressive yet grounded approach to spatial storytelling.
Craft Meets Conversation
For NoN Studio, the design challenge was to translate the Mountains’ philosophy of craftsmanship and community into a cohesive spatial language. The result is a space that blurs the line between work and welcome, balancing utility with warmth.
At its center stands a custom butcher block, conceived as both a workspace and a communal hub—a stage for skill and dialogue. The restrained yet rich material palette includes dark-stained cherry wood, hand-forged steel, raw terra cotta tile, and honed Italian Breccia marble. Each surface was chosen to age gracefully, reflecting the rhythms of daily use while telling its own evolving story.
The existing architecture was embraced rather than erased. Original brick walls and wood floors were restored, while the removal of interior partitions created an open layout that invites connection between butcher and customer. Custom shelving, millwork, and stonework further amplify the sense of tactile luxury, while even the audio system was designed as a bespoke element—ensuring every detail contributes to an atmosphere of authenticity.
A Study in Material Continuity
Every inch of Dave the Butcher reflects craftsmanship as both philosophy and practice. The millwork—from the window seats and display cases to the chef’s counter—was designed and fabricated specifically for the space. A custom marble table anchors the front window, while café tables pair solid cherry tops with cast-iron bases, creating a subtle dialogue between refinement and ruggedness.
The result is a design language that feels timeless yet tactile, inviting guests to engage through texture and proximity rather than spectacle. It’s an approach that mirrors the artistry of butchery itself: deliberate, precise, and deeply human.
Designed to Evolve
While the space functions as a butcher and café, it was conceived to evolve organically—a venue that can transform for workshops, tastings, and private dinners. This flexibility ensures that Dave the Butcher will continue to serve not only as a marketplace but also as a cultural touchstone for the Hudson Valley, reflecting the region’s growing reputation for design-driven hospitality.
The Studio Behind the Story
Founded by Jamie McGlinchey, Now Or Never Studio is a New York–based interior architecture and design practice specializing in spaces that foster connection and curiosity. McGlinchey, who previously led design for Sweetgreen, overseeing more than 150 openings nationwide, brings a background in custom fabrication and brand experience to her work.
Through projects like Dave the Butcher, NoN Studio continues to define its signature approach—designing with intention, narrative, and a deep sense of place.
