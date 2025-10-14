Altamura Trattoria Brings Heartfelt Italian Heritage to Doral

“In Italian we have a saying: ‘To move forward, sometimes we need to step back and take a look at our past.’ This wisdom is part of who we are, and it’s what inspires us every day. At Altamura Trattoria, we bring the warmth of our childhood kitchens to life; kitchens where food was prepared with patience, respect for tradition, and the love of generations before us.”

Chef Elisabetta Tundo