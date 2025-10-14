Altamura Trattoria Brings Heartfelt Italian Heritage to Doral
Source: Altamura Trattoria
Reported by: Caroline Dalal
A Love Letter to Italian Tradition
Celebrated culinary duo Massimo and Elisabetta Tundo return to Miami’s dining scene with the debut of Altamura Trattoria. Following the success of their former Dal Plin Italian Eatery in the Design District’s MIA Market, the couple’s new restaurant in Doral is a deeply personal expression of their Italian heritage—a place where the art of gathering meets the soul of authentic cuisine.
Known for their refined yet soulful approach to regional Italian cooking, the husband-and-wife team describe Altamura as a tribute to family recipes, generational wisdom, and the warmth of home kitchens.
“In Italian we have a saying: ‘To move forward, sometimes we need to step back and take a look at our past.’ This wisdom is part of who we are, and it’s what inspires us every day. At Altamura Trattoria, we bring the warmth of our childhood kitchens to life; kitchens where food was prepared with patience, respect for tradition, and the love of generations before us.”
Chef Elisabetta Tundo
Chef Massimo Tundo added, “We want every guest to feel like they’ve been welcomed into our home, gathered around the table to share a meal that is simple and full of joy. As we say in Italy, ‘È pronto, tutti a tavola!’ – ‘Food is ready, everybody at the table!’ That spirit of togetherness and hospitality is at the center of everything we do.”
A Culinary Journey Through Italy
The menu at Altamura Trattoria is rooted in cucina e forno—traditional oven and home-style cooking—showcasing dishes that bridge Northern Italy’s refined comfort and the rustic warmth of the Southern coast. Guests can expect handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and forgotten regional specialties, each thoughtfully paired with Italian wines.
Every meal begins with “Il Nostro Benvenuto”, a complimentary welcome bite of L’Oro di Pisa, a historic Tuscan sailor’s dish of chickpea flatbread topped with artichokes, marjoram, black pepper, and ricotta mousse. From there, the journey unfolds with a collection of inspired plates, including:
Bagna Cauda di Mare con Polenta di Nonna Carmelina – Grilled polenta with scampi crudo carpaccio in a warm garlic anchovy sauce.
Gnocchi Alla Veneta della Nonna Ivana – Ricotta gnocchi caramelized with butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, gorgonzola, and shaved pears.
Tortellini Al Forno – Classic handmade tortellini with prosciutto di Parma, parmigiano sauce, and fig glaze.
Spaghetti Chitarra al Pomodoro e Stracciatella – Fresh chitarra spaghetti with San Marzano tomato sauce, candied tomato, and stracciatella.
Bracioline al Sugo della Nella – Braised beef roulade stuffed with pecorino, garlic, pine nuts, and parsley.
The restaurant’s “Zza’ Zza’” pizza menu offers both Rossa-style and Bianca-style pies baked in a traditional Italian stone dome oven. Signature options include the Parm-Giana, layered with fried eggplant, mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, and basil, and the Montanara, topped with porcini mushrooms, Italian sausage, fontina, and spinach.
Altamura also introduces an elevated take on Italy’s beloved pre-dinner ritual with “Aperitivo Gran Milan,” served daily from 5–7 p.m. Guests receive a complimentary bite with their first drink—standouts include the Panuozzino, a puffed bread cone filled with stracciatella, fried zucchini, and bottarga, and the Bella Venezia, featuring fried polenta with Venetian-style cod mantecato and agrodolce onions.
Wine, Spirits, and Dolce Moments
The restaurant’s wine list celebrates Italy’s diverse viticultural landscape, focusing on indigenous grapes like Fumin, Arneis, Gattinara, Taurasi, and Carricante—varietals prized for expressing the unique terroir of their regions. The beverage program also includes Italian-inspired cocktails such as the Angelo Azzurro and Hugo Spritz, alongside an elegant lineup of Italian spirits, including Altamura vodka, artisanal gin, and bitters.
To end the meal, the dessert selection embraces both nostalgia and refinement. Highlights include a torched Baked Alaska, Coconut Key Lime Pie, Passionfruit Buttermilk Panna Cotta, and a Chocolate Spumoni Tart with bourbon cherries. Dessert wines range from Picolit and Brachetto to Marsala Vergine, affectionately referred to as a “meditation wine” by the team.
Design Rooted in Warmth and Memory
Designed to feel like a countryside villa, Altamura Trattoria’s 200-seat dining room blends rustic charm with understated sophistication. Earthy neutrals, soft textures, and subtle classical touches create an inviting atmosphere, while a gray quartz bar adds a contemporary accent.
A central stone dome pizza oven fills the space with the aroma of freshly baked bread, while framed family photographs honor the generations that inspired the Tundos’ culinary journey. The private dining room, which accommodates up to 12 guests, features a hand-painted mural of flowering tree branches—a poetic homage to Italian craftsmanship and intimacy.
Outside, the garden patio provides an idyllic al fresco setting surrounded by lush greenery, reinforcing the restaurant’s connection to nature and its Italian roots.
A Return to the Table
For Chefs Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo, Altamura Trattoria represents more than a restaurant—it’s a legacy. Every detail, from the mismatched plateware to the recipes passed down through their grandmothers, captures the couple’s lifelong devotion to authenticity and hospitality.
“Altamura Trattoria is where the spirit of our grandmothers’ kitchens lives on. Every plate carries a memory, and every guest becomes part of our story.”
Chefs Elisabetta and Massimo Tundo
Altamura Trattoria is located at 7835 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 5–10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5–11 p.m.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.