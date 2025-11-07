Where Architecture Becomes Landscape: Inside Banyan Tree AlUla by AW²

Some landscapes command reverence, and then there are those that whisper it. Ashar Valley, in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region, belongs to the latter—an untouched expanse of ochre cliffs, wind-carved canyons, and the stillness of time itself. Here, amid ancient sandstone sentinels, AW² Architects conceived a hospitality project unlike any other: Banyan Tree AlUla, a collection of forty-seven luxury tented villas that appear to have emerged naturally from the terrain. Rather than imposing structure upon the land, AW²’s co-founders Stéphanie Ledoux and Reda Amalou sought to design in deference to it, crafting a built environment that breathes in rhythm with the desert’s silence. Their design philosophy—“contextual modernity,” as they describe it—rejects the dominance of form for the subtlety of adaptation. “Our approach is not to dominate the landscape but to let it breathe through the design,” they explain. The result is an architecture of humility and grace, where light and sand dictate every line.