The Rider Residences Reveals RH-Furnished Penthouses and Lanais in Miami
Source: The Rider Residences
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s design-forward real estate landscape gains a striking new entry as The Rider Residences introduces its Penthouse and Lanai Collection, a fully furnished offering curated by RH (formerly Restoration Hardware). The new release brings turnkey luxury to a 12-story boutique condominium now rising at 94 NE 29th Street, positioned at the crossroads of Wynwood, Midtown, Edgewater, and the Design District. The 146-unit development, led by Miami-based Ciprés and Rilea Group, is slated for completion in 2027.
“The RH curated furnishings bring a unique level of refinement and luxury to The Rider. These homes aren’t just furnished – they’re curated to reflect a bold, cohesive lifestyle that seamlessly blends comfort, artistry, and design. It’s a turnkey experience that speaks to the way people want to live today.”
Diego Ojeda, Founder of Ciprés and President of Rilea Group
RH Furnishings Define an Edited, Urban Aesthetic
The new collection showcases interiors grounded in dark metals, rich leathers, sculptural silhouettes, and black-and-white photography from Morrison Hotel Gallery. The palette leans into high-contrast neutrals and expressive textures, reinforcing a mood that channels Miami’s edge and its creative, cinematic attitude.
These curated spaces are enhanced by Italian Bertazzoni appliances, Italkraft cabinetry, Dekton countertops, and spa-style baths fitted with Porcelanosa fixtures. Smart home systems, keyless entry, and impact-resistant windows are included throughout, tying convenience to a thoughtful design language.
Penthouse Living with Cultural Membership
Positioned on floors 11 and 12, the penthouses feature expanded layouts, dramatic ceiling heights, private terraces, and rooftop entertainment suites. Interiors range from 385 to 1,612 square feet, while upper-level penthouse buyers also receive a one-year membership to The Moore, a private club housed inside the historic 1922 Moore Building in the Miami Design District.
The club membership provides access to a chef-driven restaurant, bars and lounges, a speakeasy, private dining rooms, event spaces, and a rotating calendar of cultural programming.
Lanais Connected to the Landscape
The lanai residences, located on the third floor, introduce private outdoor kitchens and landscaped garden spaces for an indoor-outdoor rhythm. Interiors measure 896 to 1,240 square feet, with accompanying outdoor spaces between 519 and 890 square feet, designed for open-air dining, lounging, and entertaining.
Pricing for the Penthouse and Lanai Collection begins at $1.5 million, with RH furnishing packages offered across available floor plans.
Design Led by Deforma Studio and RADYCA
Architecture by Deforma Studio and interiors by award-winning Miami firm RADYCA define a visual narrative influenced by midcentury style, film, fashion, art, and music. The property’s identity is punctuated by a $1 million curated art collection, including photography by Lynn Goldsmith, Los Angeles’ Morrison Hotel Gallery, and London’s Iconic Images Gallery.
Throughout the residences and common spaces, these details create an environment that feels layered and expressive. Soft upholstery tempers the building’s rock ’n’ roll spirit, and each space merges edginess with warmth.
Amenities with Cultural and Experiential Depth
Designed as an amenity-rich destination, The Rider marries wellness, entertainment, and creative programming. Highlights include:
Rooftop resort-style pool
High-end restaurant
Speakeasy lounge with private elevator access
Hi-fi vinyl listening room
Fitness center with premium equipment
Pet spa
Cold plunge pools and infrared saunas
IV therapy services
Traditional marble Hammam/Turkish Bath
Transportation amenities echo the building’s character: a fleet of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Vespas, and e-bikes offers residents the option to explore the city in style.
A Turnkey Addition to Miami’s Luxury Market
The Rider signals an elevated shift in move-in-ready condominium living, emphasizing crafted interiors, cultural integration, and a design language grounded in narrative. As Miami continues to blur the lines between art, design, and residential life, this project introduces a lifestyle that feels both editorial and deeply personal.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.