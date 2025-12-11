Luxury Home Design Trends for 2026: Warmth, Craft, and the Return of Personal Style

One of the clearest shifts for 2026 is the return of color, but in a way that feels grounded rather than ostentatious. Designers and trend reports consistently highlight blue as the defining hue of the year, though not the breezy coastal blues that once dominated. Instead, the palette leans toward nuanced blue-greens like Patina Blue and softened mineral tones that feel aged, atmospheric, and timeless. These shades bring unexpected depth to entryways, powder rooms, and cabinetry while remaining sophisticated enough for larger living spaces.