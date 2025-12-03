The Luxury Travel Trends Defining 2026

Japan’s onsen towns are a perfect example. Travelers aren’t just visiting for the novelty of a hot spring; they’re looking for ryokans where the water comes directly from the source and where the bathing rituals are treated with the same care as the food. In Italy, classic thermal destinations like Saturnia and Bagni San Filippo are drawing visitors who want long soaks in steaming, mineral-rich pools set against ancient stone and forest. Slovenia’s historic spas continue to grow in popularity for their warm, therapeutic waters, and Greece’s thalassotherapy centers, especially on islands like Crete are attracting travelers who want treatments rooted in the sea.