Hilary Musser and the Discipline of Taste

Hilary Musser: Success for me is setting out to do something, achieving it, and doing it well. It’s also tied to my son and my marriage—success is connected to their happiness. Professionally, it’s about having a goal, having a vision, and seeing it through from idea to completion.

Building homes allows me to do that. Each one is a new challenge, and at the end, there’s something tangible—something that becomes part of a neighborhood. I’ve had people thank me for changing the value of where they live, and that matters to me.

Since 1996, in every neighborhood I’ve built in, I’ve delivered the most exceptional home in that area—not always the biggest, but the one that sets the standard. When those homes sell for record numbers, everyone benefits.