The Palms Hotel & Spa Mastering the Subtle Art of Sustainable Luxury

TM: We have several room types to fit the needs of diverse travelers, from Standard Rooms, City View Rooms, Partial Ocean View, and Oceanfront Rooms with 1 King or 2 Double beds, Deluxe Partial Ocean View,), Superior Oceanfront or Deluxe Oceanfront with 1 King and 1 Sleeper sofa, and then Suites (Junior Suites and One Bedroom Suites). Our Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suites are our largest room types, with around 790 square feet, and feature a separate bedroom with a King bed, a living room including a full-size pull-out sofa bed, and an expansive balcony overlooking the ocean, pool, and gardens. It is ideal for couples wanting more space, or families.



All rooms offer a soothing décor and feature high thread-count linens, pillow-top mattresses, lightweight down comforters, fully stocked minibar/tea and coffee stations, air purification, streaming entertainment, bathrobes and slippers, as well as rain showers. There are ADA and accessible rooms in many categories, both City View and Oceanfront, with lowered fixtures, wider doors, and other features ideal for mobility needs. Suites have balconies, and oceanfront ones provide panoramic ocean, pool, and garden views. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views either of Miami Beach or the Miami cityscape.

If you want a romantic stay with sunrise over the water, an Oceanfront, Superior or Deluxe Oceanfront Room, or even a one-bedroom suite with a balcony is ideal. If you are traveling with your family or a group, or need a sleeper sofa, a Superior Oceanfront, Deluxe Oceanfront, or Suite would work best for you. If budget is more moderate, partial views or city views still offer all the amenities as well as the comforting touch.