The Palms Hotel & Spa Mastering the Subtle Art of Sustainable Luxury
On Collins Avenue in Miami’s upscale Mid-Beach district, The Palms Hotel & Spa feels different the moment you step inside. The property reads like a nature-first oasis that just happens to be oceanfront, and the result is a style of hospitality that favors ease over spectacle and ritual over trend.
In a city known for its flash, The Palms stands out for the opposite reason. The experience here is founded on simplicity, calm and connection; to nature, to the community, and to a slower sense of time.
What you do not see is as important as what you do. The hotel doesn’t announce its sustainability initiatives; it weaves them into everyday operations so seamlessly that guests often notice only after the fact.
Bottled water comes in aluminum or glass instead of plastic. Bath amenities in large-scale 100%recycled ocean-bound plastic containers replace single-use plastics without compromising style or scent. Heat-sensor lighting and A/C, quick-dry bathrobes, and air purification systems support both comfort and conservation. Outside, the gardens serve more than an aesthetic role. They cool the property naturally and create a quiet refuge just steps from the beach. Their in-house “Fill-S-Bucket” Program invites guests to learn about and preserve the marine and beach environment if they want, and step back into vacation mode when they are done Partnerships with local educators, like Blue Scholars Initiative and environmental non-profits, like the Surfrider Foundation or the Coral Restoration Foundation, help raise further awareness of marine conservation and protection. Balance is the point. Sustainability supports the stay, not the other way around.
The Palms AVEDA spa extends that everyday wellness idea rather than separating it. Service rituals draw on botanicals and Ayurvedic traditions with relaxation areas and treatment rooms tucked near water features and greenery. Book a service and you can drift between pool, beach and relaxation areas in a way that feels natural.
Essensia, the signature on-site restaurant, is another standout feature where the property’s ethos becomes obvious without anyone saying a word. Menus change with the season, so flavors are bright and clean. Produce is mindfully sourced and comes from local farms and trusted purveyors wherever possible. Wines lean organic and sustainable. Cocktails respect fresh herbs and fruit. What lands on the table feels light, satisfying and rooted here.
Collectively, The Palms exemplifies that sustainability doesn’t have to interrupt comfort, and that stellar hospitality can do the right thing without sacrificing standards.
Below, Tanja Morariu, the property’s Director of Marketing and Head of Sustainability, provides greater insight on the many reasons The Palms is a true standout in Miami Beach.
MK: First, what might visitors not know about the property but should?
TM: The Palms is family-owned and operated, by the same family since 1989. The property offers private access to the beach and a connection to the public beachwalk on one of the widest stretches of beach in Miami, with exclusive access to sun loungers, cabanitas, and beach service. The combination of wellness and sustainability is foundational here, not just a marketing angle. Since 2010, the hotel has integrated sustainable practices into all aspects of operation, including rooms, spa, food and guest engagement, alongside wellness initiatives that reflect our “Inspired by Nature” philosophy for more than 15 years. The Palms is also a proud member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green and holds a AAA Four Diamond rating.
MK: The hotel prides itself on combining "laid-back sophistication" with "oceanfront serenity." How does the hotel’s service and design reflect this philosophy?
TM: The décor leans into natural, relaxing sand, sea and nature tones, plus lush tropical gardens. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, rain showers, and soft linens. The ambiance balances luxury with comfort; you don’t feel overly formal. The gardens, water features, tropical planting, palms, and greenery enhance its Art Deco oceanfront architecture, making it a real sanctuary. The service is genuine, attentive and warm, not stiff and rehearsed. We emphasize wellness and sustainability, which tends toward more personalized, mindful guest experiences. Its location is oceanfront, in the more sophisticated and tranquil part of Miami Beach, providing for more “serene beach” vibes enhanced by private beach amenities, a direct beach walk, and tropical gardens offering “oceanfront serenity.” These together make The Palms Hotel & Spa unique and set us apart from the high-energy South Beach properties.
MK: The hotel offers a variety of rooms and suites. What are some of the key differences and unique features of the different accommodation options?
TM: We have several room types to fit the needs of diverse travelers, from Standard Rooms, City View Rooms, Partial Ocean View, and Oceanfront Rooms with 1 King or 2 Double beds, Deluxe Partial Ocean View,), Superior Oceanfront or Deluxe Oceanfront with 1 King and 1 Sleeper sofa, and then Suites (Junior Suites and One Bedroom Suites). Our Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suites are our largest room types, with around 790 square feet, and feature a separate bedroom with a King bed, a living room including a full-size pull-out sofa bed, and an expansive balcony overlooking the ocean, pool, and gardens. It is ideal for couples wanting more space, or families.
All rooms offer a soothing décor and feature high thread-count linens, pillow-top mattresses, lightweight down comforters, fully stocked minibar/tea and coffee stations, air purification, streaming entertainment, bathrobes and slippers, as well as rain showers. There are ADA and accessible rooms in many categories, both City View and Oceanfront, with lowered fixtures, wider doors, and other features ideal for mobility needs. Suites have balconies, and oceanfront ones provide panoramic ocean, pool, and garden views. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with views either of Miami Beach or the Miami cityscape.
If you want a romantic stay with sunrise over the water, an Oceanfront, Superior or Deluxe Oceanfront Room, or even a one-bedroom suite with a balcony is ideal. If you are traveling with your family or a group, or need a sleeper sofa, a Superior Oceanfront, Deluxe Oceanfront, or Suite would work best for you. If budget is more moderate, partial views or city views still offer all the amenities as well as the comforting touch.
MK: The on-site AVEDA lifestyle spa is a prominent feature. What are some of the signature treatments or wellness programs offered?
TM: AVEDA’s core is botanical, nature-derived, and holistic wellness. The Palms AVEDA Spa’s therapies are centered around Ayurvedic traditions, combining plant-based products, essential oils, aromatherapy, and energy balancing. The spa is meant to nurture body, mind, and soul while the ambiance is nature-inspired and tranquil, with water features, gardens, and natural materials. The facilities include five secluded treatment rooms, a Duet Suite for couples with side-by-side massage beds with a private snail shower with rain, side jets, and tropic jets, as well as an outdoor treatment cabana for al-fresco experiences. There is also a relaxation room with an indoor/outdoor relaxation area, outdoor waterfall and steam rooms well as a full hair, nail, and beauty salon onsite.
Signature treatments include the Tropical Island Massage, a customizable aromatic massage that renews skin and soothes the soul; the Zen Ayurvedic Massage, a full-body treatment using warm nutrient-rich oils infused with rice, soy, sesame, and crushed stone pindas; the Chakra Balancing Experience, which uses Chakra-specific aromas, stones, sound, and mid-pressure massage; the Botanical Skin Resurfacing Facial, a plant-based alternative to microdermabrasion; and the Zen Garden Cabana Signature Experience, a multi-sensory journey in our outdoor garden that includes massage, face mask, body peel, and open-air rinse.
In addition, The Palms AVEDA Spa offers a wellness program with daily yoga and meditation practice. garden- or beach-side, along with a fitness center and holistic wellness packages. As a non-hotel guest spa visitor, you will receive complimentary access to the pool, beach, and fitness room for the day if you book full-priced spa services of 50 minutes or more (excluding hair/nails).
MK: The Palms Hotel & Spa is known for its sustainability initiatives. Can you elaborate on the hotel’s most impactful eco-friendly practices and how they enhance the guest experience?
TM: The hotel has achieved Green Key certification (4 Green Keys), is Florida Green Lodging Three Palm certified, and is also part of the Beyond Green portfolio, a collection of the planet’s most sustainable hotels. Our “Inspired by Nature” sustainability program includes many operational efforts, such as water conservation through low-flow showers and high-efficiency toilets, energy efficiency via LED lighting, UV-filtered windows, and motion-sensor lighting and A/C in guest rooms. Sustainable materials and toiletries are prioritized. Bathrobes are made of quick-dry fabric to reduce laundering, and Lather toiletries come in containers made 100% from reclaimed ocean-bound plastic.
We’ve reduced single-use plastics wherever possible, serving water only in aluminum or glass bottles, composting bioplastics at the pool and beach, and using pasta straws. Food is locally and mindfully sourced from nearby farms and other local and sustainable purveyors. Guest sustainability programs include the “Fill A Bucket” program where guests can do a mini beach cleanup for a gelato reward, partnerships with local environmental education organizations such as the Blue Scholars Initiative, and rooms packages with donation components where unused hotel credits get donated to local grassroots non-profits. We also encourage reef-safe sunscreens and less toxic personal care products.
These practices enhance the guest experience by making the stay feel more responsible, keeping the environment cleaner, improving comfort, and offering immersive, meaningful options that connect wellness and local impact.
MK: The on-site Essensia Restaurant is described as focusing on global flavors, locally inspired, and mindfully sourced cuisine. What is the inspiration behind this unique culinary concept, and what steps does the restaurant take to ensure its ingredients are mindfully sourced?
TM: Essensia’s philosophy is offering “mindfully sourced, healthfully crafted” dishes with international influences. Dishes reflect seasonal menus, local produce, and a farm-to-table approach. The ambiance is tropical, indoor/outdoor, with vegetation and lighting as well as the vicinity to water features that evoke calm and romance. Essensia sources from local farms and purveyors wherever possible, offering seafood and meats that are hormone-free or sustainable, and uses organic or naturally grown ingredients where possible. Essensia has been a Slow Food Miami “Snail of Approval” recipient since 2011 and is also recognized as a Surfrider Foundation Ocean Friendly Restaurant.
Practices include seasonal rotation of menus so ingredients remain fresh and local, reducing plastics and eliminating Styrofoam, and a beverage program emphasizing organic and sustainable wines. Cocktails use fresh fruits and herbs, often locally sourced.
MK: Beyond the pool and beach, the hotel is known for its lush tropical gardens. How is this intended to impact the guest experience?
TM: The gardens are not just landscaping; they are part of the holistic guest experience where people can enjoy pathways, shade, and immersive ambiance. They complement the oceanfront with greenspace, add sounds of nature, cooling effects, and scents, and create a secluded hideaway from the city. The gardens are also used for private functions, including outdoor dining by the gardens, romantic dinners, and Essensia’s outdoor seating, which features lanterns and lush views. Garden yoga and wellness classes are held outdoors, and the garden spaces, including a romantic gazebo, are used for wedding ceremonies and special events in our lush, scenic setting.
MK: The Palms Hotel & Spa has been recognized for its romantic offerings, even winning various awards. What services and venues does the hotel offer that make it a premier destination for weddings and special events?
TM: The property features 8,000 square feet of indoor event and meeting space and 11,000 square feet of outdoor al fresco event space, including multiple meeting rooms, ballrooms, private dining areas and outdoor spaces such as our Veranda Terrace or Grand Tiki. Banquet and catering planning is handled with attention to detail in aesthetically pleasing settings that include our gardens and oceanfront, paired with premium quality food and beverage service. Bridal spa services for hair and makeup preparation are also available in the spa. Unique romantic touches throughout the property, such as oceanfront views, spacious suites with balconies, romantic dinners, and a garden ambiance, make it ideal for couples. Proposal packages for ocean- or garden-side “I do’s” are available as well. The Knot Best of Weddings recognition underlines our reputation and consistency in service.
MK: I understand the hotel has a "Fill-A-Bucket Program" and partners with local environmental charities. Can you discuss the hotel’s community engagement efforts and how they encourage guests to get involved in local conservation?
TM: Guests can grab a bucket from the beach hut, participate in a mini beach cleanup, and fill it with litter from the beach. In return, they get a scoop of gelato, which is a small but fun incentive, especially for our younger guests. We also organize beach cleanups twice per year during Earth Month in April and International Coastal Cleanup Day in September. The hotel partners with local environmental organizations, such as the Blue Scholars Initiative, which focuses on marine biology and ecology education, and Surfrider Miami, which leads water quality testing and environmental legislation efforts. We also encourage reef-safe sunscreens to protect the marine environment. These efforts allow guests to feel like participants in conservation, rather than just visitors, enhancing the meaning and purpose of their stay.
MK: What is your personal favorite aspect of the property, whether in its physical attributes or guest experience?
TM: If I had to pick one thing: the gardens and the connection to nature. Not just that we have tropical landscaping, but the way gardens, ocean, spa, and wellness are interwoven; walking paths, water features, and the calm that buffers city stress. For me, that slowdown and sensory immersion in green, water, and ocean, combined with comfort, service, and sustainability, is what makes this property feel special. It’s more than location; it’s how all the parts—design, service, food, sustainability—support that feeling of total well-being, inspired by nature.
A Property with Purpose
The Palms Hotel & Spa isn’t loud about what it does right. Its rhythm is quieter and more grounded, the kind of place that earns loyalty through feeling rather than flash. What sets it apart is how naturally its eco-conscious choices fold into the guest experience. Sustainability here isn’t a campaign. It’s a culture, one that lives in every detail from the eco-friendly amenities and mindful sourcing to the way the gardens immerse the property in tropical nature without needing explanation.
Guests leave refreshed not only by the ocean air and spa treatments but by the sense that their stay supported something meaningful. The Palms shows that responsible travel can still feel indulgent, that luxury and conscience can share the same space without compromise. It’s the rare Miami Beach resort where you can find peace, connection, and purpose all in one stay ... a place that reminds you what genuine hospitality feels like when it’s inspired by nature.
Inspired by what you read?
