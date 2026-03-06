Thermador Powers the Kitchens at Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse Supporting Breast Cancer Research

Luxury design and philanthropy come together this spring as Thermador participates in the inaugural Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse, opening to the public from March 4 through May 3, 2026. Held at The Palm Beach Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, the event transforms two private residences into immersive design environments curated by more than 20 leading interior designers. Each space highlights contemporary ideas shaping the future of residential design while supporting an important cause. Proceeds from the showhouse benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bringing together the creative community in support of advancing breast cancer research.