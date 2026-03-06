Thermador Powers the Kitchens at Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse Supporting Breast Cancer Research
Luxury design and philanthropy come together this spring as Thermador participates in the inaugural Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse, opening to the public from March 4 through May 3, 2026. Held at The Palm Beach Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, the event transforms two private residences into immersive design environments curated by more than 20 leading interior designers. Each space highlights contemporary ideas shaping the future of residential design while supporting an important cause. Proceeds from the showhouse benefit The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, bringing together the creative community in support of advancing breast cancer research.
Within the two homes, Thermador anchors the kitchens with its signature professional grade appliances, illustrating how culinary technology and luxury interiors work together in modern living spaces. The American luxury appliance brand has long been associated with innovation in the kitchen, and its presence at the showhouse underscores how performance driven design continues to influence residential architecture and interior styling.
Two Designer Homes at The Palm Beach Polo Club
Set within the Palm Beach Polo Club at 11199 Polo Club Road, the inaugural Wellington edition of Holiday House invites visitors to walk through thoughtfully designed rooms that reflect current lifestyle trends. Designers approached each space with a distinct perspective, resulting in interiors that balance craftsmanship, comfort, and contemporary aesthetics.
Kitchens play a central role in both homes, serving as gathering spaces where design meets functionality. Thermador appliances appear throughout the kitchens, integrated into custom cabinetry or presented in professional stainless steel finishes that complement the overall design schemes. The installations demonstrate how advanced culinary tools can blend seamlessly into highly personalized interiors without disrupting the visual flow of the space.
Visitors touring the showhouse will experience these kitchens as part of fully realized homes, where cooking, entertaining, and everyday living intersect.
A Brand Shaped by a Century of Kitchen Innovation
Thermador’s involvement in the Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse reflects a legacy that stretches back more than a century. Founded in Southern California in 1916, the brand helped shape the modern kitchen through a series of industry breakthroughs that introduced new possibilities for home cooking and appliance design.
Among its many innovations are the world’s first wall ovens, early stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops featuring the patented Star Burner, and modular built in refrigeration columns designed for modern kitchens. Over time, Thermador’s technology has become closely associated with high performance residential kitchens that draw inspiration from professional culinary environments.
Today, the brand’s offerings continue to evolve through its Masterpiece and Professional collections, both designed to bring advanced technology and refined aesthetics into contemporary homes.
Supporting Breast Cancer Research Through Design
At its core, the Holiday House Wellington Designer Showhouse is about more than interiors. The event raises critical funds for The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing research aimed at preventing and curing breast cancer.
By bringing together designers, brands, and the philanthropic community, the showhouse creates a space where creativity and purpose intersect. Visitors not only experience the latest ideas in luxury home design, they also contribute to an initiative that supports lifesaving scientific work.
