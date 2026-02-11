Beyond Palm Springs Lies the Hidden Modernist Legacy of La Quinta Country Club

For decades, the story of Desert Modernism in the Coachella Valley has been told largely through Palm Springs. Its mid-century neighborhoods, iconic boutiques, and sun-drenched streets are the stuff of legend, drawing thousands of architecture lovers to the Coachella Valley each February. Yet just a few miles east, behind the long-guarded gates of La Quinta Country Club (LQCC), another chapter of that story has quietly endured. And until now, mostly unseen.

On February 19, 2026, that changes.