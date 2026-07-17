Design

The End of Perfect: Kohler's WasteLAB Sink Makes Every Piece One of One

The DemiLav vessel sink, handcrafted from at least 70 percent reclaimed manufacturing materials, embraces the imperfections luxury design used to hide
Handcrafted vessel bathroom sink with variegated surface by Kohler WasteLAB
The WasteLAB DemiLav vessel sinkCourtesy of Kohler
2 min read

At a Glance

  • The WasteLAB DemiLav vessel bathroom sink is handcrafted from at least 70 percent reclaimed manufacturing materials

  • Subtle shifts in color, texture, and pattern mean no two sinks are alike

  • Available now in two finishes, Ashen and Eggshell, with a clean rectangular basin and no overflow

  • Kohler's WasteLAB process turns factory byproduct into premium fixtures

Luxury bath design has spent a century perfecting uniformity: identical glazes, seamless surfaces, flaws fired away. Kohler's newest launch bets the market has moved. The WasteLAB DemiLav vessel sink is handcrafted from at least 70 percent reclaimed manufacturing materials, individually shaped and finished by artisans, and no two are ever exactly alike. The variations in color, texture, and pattern are not concealed; they are the point.

Detail of reclaimed material texture on Kohler DemiLav sink
Surface variation is unique to each pieceCourtesy of Kohler

Where the Material Comes From

The DemiLav emerges from Kohler's WasteLAB, the program that diverts manufacturing byproduct from landfill and re-engineers it into design objects. Each sink's shifts in tone and surface record its own material history, a circular-design answer to the one-of-one appetite currently reshaping collectible interiors.

The Design Itself

The form stays disciplined so the material can speak: a clean architectural silhouette, a shallow rectangular basin, no overflow. It is available now in two finishes, Ashen and Eggshell. The restraint matters; this is not rustic imperfection but precision applied to unrepeatable material.

Kohler WasteLAB DemiLav sink in second finish
Available in Ashen and Eggshell finishesCourtesy of Kohler

A Larger Shift in Luxury

In a design world increasingly drawn to the handcrafted and the singular, the premium fixture is being redefined from flawless to unrepeatable. Kohler designing waste into a luxury object, rather than around it, signals how mainstream that redefinition has become. When the biggest name in the American bathroom says every piece is one of one, the end of perfect starts to look official.

Why It Matters

The first question luxury buyers ask is shifting from "is it flawless" to "is it mine alone." The DemiLav answers the second question by design, and its imperfections are the certificate of authenticity. Full specifications are on Kohler's site.

Handcrafted vessel bathroom sink with variegated surface by Kohler WasteLAB
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