Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa Unveils Interior Design Concepts for Amenity Spaces

Aventura, FL (December 4, 2025) – Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa reveals its design concepts for the amenity spaces of this boutique waterfront development, reflecting the project’s distinctive creative identity and elevated sophistication. The debut highlights how FENDI Casa brings its signature Italian language to Aventura, capturing the refined balance between contemporary luxury and coastal living.
“Today’s buyers value authenticity and seek spaces that are thoughtfully designed, refined, and connected to their surroundings,” said Fernando de Nunez y Lugones, CEO and Partner at Vertical Developments. This unveiling brings this vision to life, highlighting Avenia’s spatial harmony
, craftsmanship, and seamless flow, all reflecting the timeless artistry and quality of FENDI Casa.”
The images reveal how FENDI Casa’s distinctive aesthetic has been woven throughout Avenia’s shared and amenity spaces. The lobby greets residents with travertine floors, sculptural lighting, and neutral tones. The indoor lounge blends warmth and sophistication through plush seating, arched portals, and textured finishes. The marina lounge offers a sunlit retreat overlooking the waterway, while the meeting room provides a serene, focused setting framed by greenery. Leisure spaces include a game room with custom FENDI furnishings, a billiards table, and a neighboring golf simulator. Within the wellness suite, residents enjoy a Technogym-equipped fitness studio, a terrace lounge, a tranquil massage room with double beds, and minimalist steam and sauna rooms. Expansive southern terraces extend living outdoors with curated furnishings, native landscapes, and sweeping views of Aventura’s waterways and golf course.
A refined welcome experience featuring warm travertine floors, sculptural lighting, and soft neutral tones that echo FENDI Casa’s Italian design heritage.
A serene gathering space framed by arched portals, plush seating, and textural walls, balancing sophistication with comfort.
A sunlit retreat overlooking the waterway, with natural materials, soft hues, and curated décor that reflects Aventura’s coastal elegance.
A private setting designed for quiet focus or conversation, blending textured walls, refined lighting, and views of lush greenery.
A contemporary interpretation of leisure, complete with a billiards table, built-in shelving, and bespoke furnishings in signature FENDI tones.
A high-tech recreation space combining sporty sophistication with subtle luxury, featuring warm wood details and integrated lighting.
A state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Technogym machines, mirrored surfaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views.
An extension of the wellness experience, opening onto the terrace with casual seating and natural light for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
A serene wellness suite with arched walls, twin treatment tables in soft neutral fabrics, and travertine floors bathed in natural light that evokes the feeling of a private resort.
Minimalist, atmospheric spaces clad in wood and glass, illuminated by warm ambient light for ultimate relaxation.
Expansive outdoor lounge areas with elegant furnishings, greenery, and sweeping views of Aventura’s waterways and golf course.
Appointments are available by request. To arrange a private consultation, please contact info@aveniaaventura.com or visit www.aveniaaventura.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.