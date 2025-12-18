Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa Unveils Interior Design Concepts for Amenity Spaces

The images reveal how FENDI Casa’s distinctive aesthetic has been woven throughout Avenia’s shared and amenity spaces. The lobby greets residents with travertine floors, sculptural lighting, and neutral tones. The indoor lounge blends warmth and sophistication through plush seating, arched portals, and textured finishes. The marina lounge offers a sunlit retreat overlooking the waterway, while the meeting room provides a serene, focused setting framed by greenery. Leisure spaces include a game room with custom FENDI furnishings, a billiards table, and a neighboring golf simulator. Within the wellness suite, residents enjoy a Technogym-equipped fitness studio, a terrace lounge, a tranquil massage room with double beds, and minimalist steam and sauna rooms. Expansive southern terraces extend living outdoors with curated furnishings, native landscapes, and sweeping views of Aventura’s waterways and golf course.