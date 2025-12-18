Press Releases

Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa Unveils Interior Design Concepts for Amenity Spaces

Striking Visuals Highlight the Project’s Interiors and Amenities, Merging Italian Craftsmanship with Aventura’s Waterfront Lifestyle
Exterior rendering of Avenia Aventura waterfront residential tower
Avenia Aventura rises along the waterfront, blending sculptural architecture with refined coastal livingPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa
Aventura, FL (December 4, 2025)Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa reveals its design concepts for the amenity spaces of this boutique waterfront development, reflecting the project’s distinctive creative identity and elevated sophistication. The debut highlights how FENDI Casa brings its signature Italian language to Aventura, capturing the refined balance between contemporary luxury and coastal living.

“Today’s buyers value authenticity and seek spaces that are thoughtfully designed, refined, and connected to their surroundings,” said Fernando de Nunez y Lugones, CEO and Partner at Vertical Developments.  This unveiling brings this vision to life, highlighting Avenia’s spatial harmony, craftsmanship, and seamless flow, all reflecting the timeless artistry and quality of FENDI Casa.”

Avenia Aventura entry way
Avenia Aventura entry way Photo Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

The images reveal how FENDI Casa’s distinctive aesthetic has been woven throughout Avenia’s shared and amenity spaces. The lobby greets residents with travertine floors, sculptural lighting, and neutral tones. The indoor lounge blends warmth and sophistication through plush seating, arched portals, and textured finishes. The marina lounge offers a sunlit retreat overlooking the waterway, while the meeting room provides a serene, focused setting framed by greenery. Leisure spaces include a game room with custom FENDI furnishings, a billiards table, and a neighboring golf simulator. Within the wellness suite, residents enjoy a Technogym-equipped fitness studio, a terrace lounge, a tranquil massage room with double beds, and minimalist steam and sauna rooms. Expansive southern terraces extend living outdoors with curated furnishings, native landscapes, and sweeping views of Aventura’s waterways and golf course.

First Look at the New Renderings

Lobby interior at Avenia Aventura by FENDI Casa with travertine floors and sculptural lighting
The lobby at Avenia Aventura by FENDI Casa introduces a refined arrival experiencePhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A refined welcome experience featuring warm travertine floors, sculptural lighting, and soft neutral tones that echo FENDI Casa’s Italian design heritage.

Indoor Lounge

Avenia indoor lounge
Avenia indoor loungePhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A serene gathering space framed by arched portals, plush seating, and textural walls, balancing sophistication with comfort.

Marina Lounge

Avenia marina lobby
Avenia marina lobbyPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A sunlit retreat overlooking the waterway, with natural materials, soft hues, and curated décor that reflects Aventura’s coastal elegance.

Meeting Room

Avenia meeting room
Avenia meeting roomPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A private setting designed for quiet focus or conversation, blending textured walls, refined lighting, and views of lush greenery.

Game Room

Avenia game plan
Avenia game planPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A contemporary interpretation of leisure, complete with a billiards table, built-in shelving, and bespoke furnishings in signature FENDI tones.

Golf Simulator

Avenia golf simulator
Avenia golf simulator Photo Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A high-tech recreation space combining sporty sophistication with subtle luxury, featuring warm wood details and integrated lighting.

Gym

Avenia state-of-the-art fitness center
Avenia state-of-the-art fitness centerPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Technogym machines, mirrored surfaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views.

Gym Lounge

Avenia gym lounge
Avenia gym loungePhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

An extension of the wellness experience, opening onto the terrace with casual seating and natural light for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Massage Room

Avenia massage room
Avenia massage roomPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

A serene wellness suite with arched walls, twin treatment tables in soft neutral fabrics, and travertine floors bathed in natural light that evokes the feeling of a private resort.

Steam Rooms

Avenia steam rooms
Avenia steam roomsPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

Minimalist, atmospheric spaces clad in wood and glass, illuminated by warm ambient light for ultimate relaxation.

South Terrace

Avenia south terrace view
Avenia south terrace viewPhoto Courtesy of Avenia Aventura Interiors by FENDI Casa

Expansive outdoor lounge areas with elegant furnishings, greenery, and sweeping views of Aventura’s waterways and golf course.

Appointments are available by request. To arrange a private consultation, please contact info@aveniaaventura.com or visit www.aveniaaventura.com.
