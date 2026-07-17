Design

The Sea, Cast in Glass: Zaha Hadid Architects' Onda Lands in Miami

The Milan Design Week standout arrives at Febal Casa's first U.S. flagship, bringing wave-carved kitchen islands and cast-glass sideboards to Biscayne Boulevard
Sculptural kitchen island by Zaha Hadid Architects in Miami showroom
The Onda Island in a full room setting at Febal Casa MiamiCourtesy of Febal Casa / Zaha Hadid Architects
2 min read

At a Glance

  • The Onda collection by Zaha Hadid Architects for Febal Casa is now on display at the brand's Miami flagship, its only U.S. store

  • Two anchor pieces, the Onda Island and Onda Sideboard, sit in full room settings at the 5700 Biscayne Blvd showroom

  • Four cast-glass finishes are offered: Metal, Metal Bronze, Metal Champagne, and Metal Iridium; prices upon request

  • Febal Casa plans fifteen to twenty U.S. stores by 2029

One of Milan Design Week's most discussed launches has made its American landfall. Onda, the collection Zaha Hadid Architects designed for Italian home brand Febal Casa, is now installed in full room settings at the company's Miami flagship, the brand's first and only U.S. store. The premise is disarmingly simple: waves carve stone slowly, leaving fine striations behind, and ZHA translated that erosion into furniture.

A Kitchen Island Shaped by Water

The Onda Island reads as geology domesticated. Framed in aluminium in black or champagne, it scales to fit any kitchen, with worktops offered in stoneware, Laminam, and Neolith. Its companion piece, the Onda Sideboard, carries metal-effect cast-glass fronts that catch light like the surface of water, with extra-clear glass shelving inside to keep the mass visually afloat. Both come in four glass finishes: Metal Onda, Metal Bronze Onda, Metal Champagne Onda, and Metal Iridium Onda, with prices upon request.

Why Miami, and Why Now

"Onda captures what a Febal Casa home in Miami should feel like. It brings the sea into the kitchen, inside a complete, customizable home. Our clients get architect-level design, Italian craftsmanship and a team beside them at every step. This is premium design they can plan, build and live in."

Fabio Pitton, CEO of Febal Casa USA

Febal Casa, part of the Colombini Group since 2009 and rooted in a 1959 family carpentry workshop in San Marino, runs more than 217 monobrand stores across Europe. The Miami showroom at 5700 Biscayne Blvd is the beachhead for a planned fifteen to twenty U.S. locations by 2029.

The Takeaway

Collectible design keeps migrating from the gallery to the kitchen, and Onda arrives in the American city most fluent in both. For Miami's statement-kitchen set, the sea has never been closer to the stove. More information is available through Febal Casa Miami.

Sculptural kitchen island by Zaha Hadid Architects in Miami showroom
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