The Sea, Cast in Glass: Zaha Hadid Architects' Onda Lands in Miami

The Onda Island reads as geology domesticated. Framed in aluminium in black or champagne, it scales to fit any kitchen, with worktops offered in stoneware, Laminam, and Neolith. Its companion piece, the Onda Sideboard, carries metal-effect cast-glass fronts that catch light like the surface of water, with extra-clear glass shelving inside to keep the mass visually afloat. Both come in four glass finishes: Metal Onda, Metal Bronze Onda, Metal Champagne Onda, and Metal Iridium Onda, with prices upon request.