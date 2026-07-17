The Sea, Cast in Glass: Zaha Hadid Architects' Onda Lands in Miami

The Onda collection by Zaha Hadid Architects for Febal Casa is now on display at the brand's Miami flagship, its only U.S. store
Two anchor pieces, the Onda Island and Onda Sideboard, sit in full room settings at the 5700 Biscayne Blvd showroom
Four cast-glass finishes are offered: Metal, Metal Bronze, Metal Champagne, and Metal Iridium; prices upon request
Febal Casa plans fifteen to twenty U.S. stores by 2029
One of Milan Design Week's most discussed launches has made its American landfall. Onda, the collection Zaha Hadid Architects designed for Italian home brand Febal Casa, is now installed in full room settings at the company's Miami flagship, the brand's first and only U.S. store. The premise is disarmingly simple: waves carve stone slowly, leaving fine striations behind, and ZHA translated that erosion into furniture.
The Onda Island reads as geology domesticated. Framed in aluminium in black or champagne, it scales to fit any kitchen, with worktops offered in stoneware, Laminam, and Neolith. Its companion piece, the Onda Sideboard, carries metal-effect cast-glass fronts that catch light like the surface of water, with extra-clear glass shelving inside to keep the mass visually afloat. Both come in four glass finishes: Metal Onda, Metal Bronze Onda, Metal Champagne Onda, and Metal Iridium Onda, with prices upon request.
"Onda captures what a Febal Casa home in Miami should feel like. It brings the sea into the kitchen, inside a complete, customizable home. Our clients get architect-level design, Italian craftsmanship and a team beside them at every step. This is premium design they can plan, build and live in."
Fabio Pitton, CEO of Febal Casa USA
Febal Casa, part of the Colombini Group since 2009 and rooted in a 1959 family carpentry workshop in San Marino, runs more than 217 monobrand stores across Europe. The Miami showroom at 5700 Biscayne Blvd is the beachhead for a planned fifteen to twenty U.S. locations by 2029.
Collectible design keeps migrating from the gallery to the kitchen, and Onda arrives in the American city most fluent in both. For Miami's statement-kitchen set, the sea has never been closer to the stove. More information is available through Febal Casa Miami.
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