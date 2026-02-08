Chapi Design Appointed as Interior Designer for The St. Regis Papagayo Resort

The St. Regis Papagayo Resort will also include 143 private branded residences ranging from two to five bedrooms, each offering ocean views and interiors that blend modern elegance with the surrounding area. Residences range from 2,050 to nearly 6,400 square feet, with pricing starting at $3 million. The pinnacle of the property is the Astor Mansion, a $30 million, 21,161-square-foot estate with six bedrooms, a private pool, wine cellar and gym. Groundbreaking on the residences is expected to begin soon.