Chapi Design Appointed as Interior Designer for The St. Regis Papagayo Resort
Solana, the visionary developer behind The St. Regis Papagayo Resort proudly appoints internationally acclaimed design studio Chapi Design to craft the interiors of The St. Regis Papagayo Resort, a destination poised to redefine exquisite living in Costa Rica.
Nested along more than a quarter mile of pristine beachfront and located just 25 minutes from Guanacaste International Airport, The St. Regis Papagayo Resort will offer 120 guest rooms and suites, each oriented to capture expansive ocean views. The resort is designed to immerse guests in the surrounding tropical environment while offering a refined, tranquil sense of escape, infused with the ritualized artistry that defines The St. Regis experience.
Chapi Design will bring its distinguished, contemporary sensibility to the interiors of the resort, creating spaces that balance complexity with a strong connection to place. Drawing inspiration from Costa Rica’s natural beauty, the studio’s vision emphasizes natural materials, layered textures and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, delivering an atmosphere that feels both elevated and grounded in their surroundings.
“Our goal is to create interiors that feel intuitive to their setting while expressing the quiet sophistication that defines the St. Regis brand. Papagayo’s landscape offers an extraordinary foundation, and our design builds on that sense of place with warmth, restraint, and enduring elegance.”
Carlos Halabe, Partner at Solana
To bring the resort to life, Solana has assembled an internationally recognized team that includes Sordo Madaleno Architects for architecture, Gensler for space planning and layouts and Maat Handasa for landscape design. The collaborators are creating an experience closely connected to its tropical terrain, pairing relaxed comfort with thoughtful, contemporary design.
“Design is fundamental to how guests and residents experience Papagayo. Chapi Design brings a nuanced understanding of how to translate a spectacular natural setting into interiors that feel welcoming, intentional, and aligned with the St. Regis ethos. Their vision is an integral part of bringing this destination to life.”
Alberto Halabe, Partner at Solana
Guests will enjoy a collection of signature amenities and culinary experiences. Drawing from the St. Regis brand’s storied rituals and legacy of refinement, each offering is thoughtfully designed to celebrate Costa Rica’s natural beauty. These include six distinct dining concepts such as Casa Club for casual gourmet dining; The Cliff, a Japanese-Costa Rican fusion restaurant; an exclusive Beach Club & Grill; and the iconic St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy. Additional offerings include the St. Regis Library, multiple infinity-edge pools, a nature-inspired spa and over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space for celebrations and gatherings.
The St. Regis Papagayo Resort will also include 143 private branded residences ranging from two to five bedrooms, each offering ocean views and interiors that blend modern elegance with the surrounding area. Residences range from 2,050 to nearly 6,400 square feet, with pricing starting at $3 million. The pinnacle of the property is the Astor Mansion, a $30 million, 21,161-square-foot estate with six bedrooms, a private pool, wine cellar and gym. Groundbreaking on the residences is expected to begin soon.
Recently named one of The 6 Best Places to Travel in 2026 by OvationNetwork, the Guanacaste region and The St. Regis Papagayo Resort are poised to become a defining destination within the country’s evolving luxury hospitality scene, introducing a new standard of design, service, and sense of place. The resort is expected to be completed in 2027.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.