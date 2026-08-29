Room & Board for Business Is Making Sustainable Design the Standard

The Hensley media cabinet, crafted by Wisconsin woodworkers, now comes in Reclaimed Elm through the brand's Urban Wood Project expansion, repurposing mature urban trees removed for age or safety, an initiative that has diverted the equivalent of 365 trees from the waste stream. The sinuous Hannah sectional showcases Sumner, a fabric made with 100 percent upcycled polypropylene, while the European-inspired Lloyd chair offers the same fabric across its streamlined silhouette. The Graft console table celebrates reclaimed Walnut and White Oak sourced with Cambium Carbon in northern California and Storm Trees in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and the Carlisle bench brings the approach to lounge seating with 241 Made for You fabric choices.