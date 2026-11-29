AC Apartment began as a neutral space. Architects Nicholas Gennari and Roberto Racy of Nar Design Studio turned it into a warm, personal home for a couple, working from an autumn-inspired palette of olive and sage greens, terracotta, golden yellow and earthy tones. Textured wallcoverings, custom ash-toned millwork and organic-form furniture by designers including Patricia Urquiola and Naoto Fukasawa frame the clients' private art collection, which guided the design from the start.