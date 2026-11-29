At a Glance
AC Apartment is a 278-square-meter (about 3,000-square-foot) residence in Boca Raton, Florida, designed by Nar Design Studio for a couple.
Architects Nicholas Gennari and Roberto Racy built the interiors around an autumn palette of olive and sage greens, terracotta, golden yellow and earthy tones.
The owners' private art collection shaped the project from the outset, from the primary suite to the powder room and home office.
AC Apartment began as a neutral space. Architects Nicholas Gennari and Roberto Racy of Nar Design Studio turned it into a warm, personal home for a couple, working from an autumn-inspired palette of olive and sage greens, terracotta, golden yellow and earthy tones. Textured wallcoverings, custom ash-toned millwork and organic-form furniture by designers including Patricia Urquiola and Naoto Fukasawa frame the clients' private art collection, which guided the design from the start.
In the living room, olive Ruff swivel chairs, designed by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso, turn between two seating areas, and her curving Pacific sofa for Moroso wraps the sitting area beside a full-height bookcase designed by Nar Design Studio. Floor-to-ceiling glass looks out over Boca Raton's treetops.
Terracotta arrives with Naoto Fukasawa's Grande Papilio armchair for B&B Italia, set beside the window. In front of the media wall, two stone coffee tables by Arketipo overlap at different heights, their rounded tops showing broad bands of dark and silver-gray veining.
In the primary suite, a finely ribbed wall rises behind an upholstered bed, with a pendant on either side and a low upholstered bench following the curve of the custom rug at its foot.
An ash-toned wardrobe designed by Nar Design Studio divides the sleeping and sitting areas and doubles as a display wall for a large floral work from the owners' collection. In the lounge beyond, a pair of chaise longues faces a private screen beside the terrace doors, under the arc of a black Foscarini floor lamp.
The collection carries into the smaller rooms. In the powder room, a wide mirror doubles a colorful figurative painting while warm light grazes the textured wallcovering.
In the home office, a black-and-white Route 66 mosaic shares the walls with a vivid pop work depicting Charlie Chaplin and Albert Einstein. Below it, a custom desk by Nar Design Studio has a pebble-shaped top that overlaps the credenza.
Asked by RESIDENT about hosting this holiday season, Gennari and Racy put the emphasis on people rather than objects.
“The holiday season reminds us that the true luxury of a home lies in its ability to bring people together. Thoughtful lighting, inviting textures and spaces that naturally encourage conversation can transform even the simplest gathering into a memorable experience. Ultimately, the most beautiful interiors are those that make people feel comfortable, connected and genuinely welcomed,” said Nicholas Gennari and Roberto Racy.
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