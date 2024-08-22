Unlocking the Secrets of Holistic Wellness at Club Med: A Luxury Retreat with Jonah Kest

Jonah Kest’s journey into the world of yoga began at the age of three, under the guidance of his father, Jonny Kest, a venerated Vinyasa Yoga pioneer, and his mother, Milla Kest, one of the Midwest’s early yoga entrepreneurs. This foundation has given Jonah a profound understanding of yoga's transformative power, which he now shares with the world through his teachings, retreats, and a robust online presence that includes over 265,000 followers on @KestYoga and @BecomeAYogi.

Today, Jonah’s collaboration with Club Med represents a significant milestone in his career, merging his expertise with a brand that has consistently pushed the boundaries of luxury travel. Club Med’s Wellness Fusion program, which debuted in 2022, is a natural extension of its ethos, offering guests an immersive experience that combines yoga, nutrition, active sports, spa relaxation, and nature reconnection.