San Fran-tastic Adventures: A Guide to the Golden City’s Must-See Spots

San Francisco is a city where iconic landmarks meet hidden gems, offering an eclectic mix of experiences that cater to every kind of traveler. Whether you're strolling across the majestic Golden Gate Bridge, exploring lively neighborhoods, or indulging in the city's renowned culinary scene, San Francisco is a playground of culture, history, and endless adventures. Join us as we uncover the must-see spots, tastiest bites, and most memorable activities that will make your visit to the Golden City truly unforgettable.
If you haven’t snapped a photo of the Golden Gate Bridge, did you even really go to San Francisco? Strolling or driving across this iconic bridge is essential! The Golden Gate Bridge is a symbol of American ingenuity and resolve, having been constructed during the Great Depression. Today, this beloved international symbol and true engineering marvel carries about 40 million vehicles a year and serves not only as a vital transportation link but also as a major travel destination for millions of visitors from around the world.
Pier 39 is where San Francisco meets the bay—a bustling waterfront filled with endless attractions and activities. With so many fun and unique shops to explore, like Lefty’s San Francisco (a store focused on products specially designed for left-handed people), The San Francisco Sock Market (every type of sock imaginable), and Fairy Tales (a whimsical shop filled with mystic myths and magical gifts), Pier 39 offers a truly engaging shopping experience. There are also countless waterfront dining options, plus pit stops for snacks like pretzels, hot dogs, and my personal choice—Mrs. Fields Cookies! If you’re looking for entertainment, Pier 39 has it all: carnival-themed rides, escape rooms, boat charters, and, for animal lovers like me, the Aquarium of the Bay. Don’t forget to visit Pier 39’s K-Dock to watch the sea lions bask in the sun (or hilariously push each other off the dock).
For those looking to connect with nature, Muir Woods is an experience you simply can’t miss. This beautiful national monument offers a peaceful stroll among ancient coast redwoods, where you can marvel at their towering presence and explore a variety of plant and animal life. Since its protection in 1908, Muir Woods has been a place of both history and natural beauty, evolving from its early days of tourism and the Mount Tamalpais Mill Valley Scenic Railway to a modern era focused on conservation and preservation. Take a hike and enjoy the serene beauty of these majestic woods, where nature’s wonders are on full display.
Take a ferry ride to Alcatraz Island and immerse yourself in the intriguing history of American incarceration, justice, and shared humanity. This small island has worn many hats over the years: a fort, a military prison, and a maximum-security federal penitentiary. In 1969, it became a symbol of resistance when the Indians of All Tribes occupied Alcatraz for 19 months, advocating for freedom and Native American civil rights. I found the tour to be both thought-provoking and deeply engaging—an experience that I highly recommend to anyone visiting San Francisco.
For those who appreciate architecture and art, the Palace of Fine Arts is a highlight. Following the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire, San Francisco built this stunning structure to showcase its resilience to the world. With its Greco-Roman rotunda, colonnades, immaculately planted grounds, lagoon, and spacious exhibition center and theater, the Palace of Fine Arts is a true San Francisco treasure. Keep an eye on their website for upcoming events or performances, as the theater hosts everything from ballets and comedy shows to music performances.
Among San Francisco’s most beloved landmarks are the Painted Ladies. These pastel-colored, Victorian homes along the eastern side of Alamo Square Park are some of the most admired and photographed sights in the city. Known as "postcard row" for their scenic beauty, these iconic homes offer a glimpse of old San Francisco, with the gleaming downtown skyline serving as a stunning backdrop. The Painted Ladies have been featured in countless stories set in San Francisco, perhaps most famously in the beloved TV show Full House.
No visit to San Francisco is complete without exploring the energetic and historic Chinatown, the largest of its kind outside Asia and the oldest in North America. As you stroll through the streets, you'll be captivated by the rich cultural heritage that infuses every corner—from the ornate architecture of the Dragon Gate to the lively markets filled with exotic goods and traditional foods. Chinatown is a sensory delight, offering everything from authentic dim sum to handcrafted souvenirs. Be sure to stop by the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory, where you can watch fortune cookies being made by hand and even create your own personalized messages.
Of course, we had to stop at the most talked-about spot in California—In-N-Out. Famous for their classic burgers and fries, it was a stop we simply had to make. A few of us decided to be adventurous and ordered the infamous “Flying Dutchman” Burger—a bunless creation featuring a patty with cheese and grilled onions. Though it was a bit messy to eat and didn’t quite win me over, it was certainly an interesting experience. We also tried the “Animal Style” fries, loaded with chili, grilled onions, melted cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. As a lover of loaded fries, I found them quite satisfying. While In-N-Out may be somewhat overhyped, it's undeniably a California rite of passage—one you have to experience at least once.
Who could resist a meal with a view—especially when it’s a stunning view of the Golden Gate Bridge? The Roundhouse Cafe is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch, offering a delicious selection of pastries, salads, soups, and sandwiches. On breezy San Francisco days, warm up with a beverage from Equator Coffee while you take in the sights. Originally opened as a diner in 1938, the Roundhouse Cafe still retains its historic charm, with a photo on display to remind visitors of its legacy. Renovated in 2012 for the 75th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge, this timeless cafe remains a cherished place to enjoy a meal with an unforgettable view.
Did you know that San Francisco is renowned for its sourdough bread? If not, you’ll be glad to learn it now! Boudin, the city’s legendary bakery, crafts some of the freshest and most delicious sourdough you’ll ever taste. At Boudin at the Wharf, their flagship restaurant, you can even watch the bakers in action as they handcraft each batch. While you’re there, you absolutely must try a soup served in a sourdough bread bowl. Every option is delightful, but to truly savor the best of San Francisco, I highly recommend the clam chowder—it’s the perfect marriage of fresh seafood and this iconic sourdough.
Ice cream, ice cream, we all scream for ice cream! A visit to Ghirardelli Square isn’t complete without stopping by "The Original Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop" to indulge in their world-famous hot fudge sundae. I treated myself to the Ocean Beach Sea Salt Caramel Sundae, a decadent delight featuring caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, handmade dark chocolate fudge, whipped cream, sea salt, and topped off with a dark chocolate sea salt caramel square. It was absolutely divine! I recommend opting for the mini size—it's still plenty indulgent and perfectly portioned for a sweet treat.
For an elevated and unique luxury dining experience, Foreign Cinema is a must-visit. This one-of-a-kind restaurant combines Californian-Mediterranean cuisine with the enchantment of outdoor movie screenings. During our visit, the 1950 film Gunfighter was playing in the heated outdoor courtyard. I tried the Grilled Wagyu Akaushi bavette and Wild King Salmon with English pea purée and shaved summer squash. The food was exceptional—the meat was tender, and the salmon was fresh and flavorful. The ambiance of the restaurant matched the quality of the food perfectly. We even took some fun photos with vintage movie posters and an old-time camera projector, adding a unique touch to our dining experience.
San Francisco is at the forefront of innovation, being home to self-driving cars. During your visit, why not skip the usual Uber rides and try something new? Download the “Waymo” app, and let a driverless car pick you up wherever you are. It was a novelty for us, and while it provided plenty of laughs, it also felt remarkably safe, sustainable, and accessible. Plus, you get to choose your own music and enjoy the ride to your next destination in style.
The Conservatory of Flowers at the Gardens of Golden Gate Park houses one of the most rare and exotic plant collections you’ll ever see. The colorful, blooming flowers planted in every corner are awe-inspiring and a pleasure to enjoy. As we relaxed in the park, we were delighted to see locals bringing their pets to run around and play fetch on the lush green lawns. Making a few furry friends along the way gave us an automatic serotonin boost and added an extra layer of joy to our visit. Whether you’re bringing your own pup to join the fun or simply enjoying the sight of happy dogs at play, this charming experience is a must-add to your San Francisco itinerary.
Looking to capture all the unforgettable moments from your trip? Make your way to Photoworks, where you can step into a vintage photo booth that transports you back in time, creating strips of images with a nostalgic charm that’s unlike anything you’ve experienced before. The photos are printed wet, straight from the machine, adding an authentic touch that requires a moment to let them dry. While there might be a line outside the store, the experience is truly worth the wait, offering a unique and timeless keepsake from your San Francisco adventure.
San Francisco’s nightlife often leans towards a laid-back, bar-hopping scene, but if you’re like me and love to dance the night away, White Rabbit is the place to be. This lively club boasts a DJ and a pulsating dance floor, where we enjoyed a memorable evening of music and fun. White Rabbit blends casual sophistication with a stylish, living-room-inspired ambiance, offering a carefully curated selection of no-fuss cocktails, fine beer and wine, and an impressive array of spirits. Nestled in the trendy Triangle area of Cow Hollow, this hotspot comes alive from Wednesday to Saturday with live music, featuring everything from rock and hip-hop to funk, making it the perfect destination for a night of spirited revelry.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.