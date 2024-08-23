San Fran-tastic Adventures: A Guide to the Golden City’s Must-See Spots

Of course, we had to stop at the most talked-about spot in California—In-N-Out. Famous for their classic burgers and fries, it was a stop we simply had to make. A few of us decided to be adventurous and ordered the infamous “Flying Dutchman” Burger—a bunless creation featuring a patty with cheese and grilled onions. Though it was a bit messy to eat and didn’t quite win me over, it was certainly an interesting experience. We also tried the “Animal Style” fries, loaded with chili, grilled onions, melted cheese, and Thousand Island dressing. As a lover of loaded fries, I found them quite satisfying. While In-N-Out may be somewhat overhyped, it's undeniably a California rite of passage—one you have to experience at least once.