Top 5 Halloween Destinations with the Highest Risk of Pickpocketing

"During holidays, especially Halloween, pickpocketing cases increase enormously, and tourists become the easy victims." - Alexandra Bowman, Truely Travel eSIM Travel Consultant Original Halloween is fast approaching. While the time of year brings much excitement, there's a darker side.
Theft, among other petty crimes, usually increases during the holiday season. Theft, burglary, and vandalism are noted to increase significantly during this time, according to statistics from Coolidge Law Firm. At the top of this list is pickpocketing. This is due to the more crowded streets and increased excitement and relaxed feeling among tourists.
This massive flow of tourists means the perfect cover for opportunistic thieves. Tourists are less wary since they are busy enjoying the holiday and taking pictures. This carelessness offers an ideal setting for pickpockets since they can easily disguise themselves among people.
According to a USA Today report, here are the five Halloween travel destinations where tourists are at the most risk for pickpocketing:
Barcelona's a Halloween favorite, complete with eerie decorations and exciting parties. However, it is notorious for pickpocketing. The thief population highly targets popular tourist spots like La Rambla.
Secure your items and keep them as close to you as possible.
Steer clear of areas highly congested in which pickpockets can easily conceal themselves.
The ancient streets of Rome are swarmed with tourists during Halloween and are, therefore, the perfect breeding ground for pickpockets. In the historic sites, like the Colosseum and Vatican, many people congregate together, a factor that favors thieves.
Be conscious of the surroundings at all times.
Don't be befriended by suspiciously over-friendly strangers, especially the ones breaching your personal space.
The appeal of Paris during Halloween is just overwhelming. On the flip side, this creates ideal opportunities for pickpocketing in hotspots like the Eiffel Tower and Montmartre.
Use money belts or hidden pouches.
Be wary when people try to divert your attention from your belongings, especially in areas that are crowded with tourists.
Prague is a popular Halloween destination, thanks to its Gothic feel. However, with many of the city's streets being of the cobblestone variety and leading to major tourist attractions such as Charles Bridge, the many large crowds attract their fair share of pickpockets.
Only carry small amounts of cash; use credit cards where possible.
Keep bags in front of your body and always zipped.
Halloween events and parties keep rooms crowded in Amsterdam, especially around the city center and Red-Light District, both hubs that appeal to pickpockets.
Be more vigilant when one is going through crowded places.
Not carrying valuables in back pockets.
Halloween is a time for fun, festivity, and increased vigilance against petty crimes. With Alexandra Bowman's tips above, the chances of falling prey to pickpockets will be significantly reduced. Keep informed, keep your valuables close, and stay alert-keep your holiday memorable for all the right reasons. Happy Halloween, and journey safe!
Research Courtesy of https://truely.com
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!