Top 5 Halloween Destinations with the Highest Risk of Pickpocketing

Theft, among other petty crimes, usually increases during the holiday season. Theft, burglary, and vandalism are noted to increase significantly during this time, according to statistics from Coolidge Law Firm. At the top of this list is pickpocketing. This is due to the more crowded streets and increased excitement and relaxed feeling among tourists.



This massive flow of tourists means the perfect cover for opportunistic thieves. Tourists are less wary since they are busy enjoying the holiday and taking pictures. This carelessness offers an ideal setting for pickpockets since they can easily disguise themselves among people.