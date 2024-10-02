Trending Halloween Costumes of 2024: What to Expect this Spooky Season

As the countdown to Halloween 2024 begins, the season of costumes and creativity is in full swing. Searches for "Halloween costumes" have skyrocketed by 85% over the past month, underscoring the excitement of picking the perfect outfit. This year, fashion experts from Boohoo predict a captivating array of costume choices, each reflecting the biggest cultural moments of the year. Whether inspired by blockbuster films, musical tours, or iconic TV shows, this Halloween is set to deliver on creativity, nostalgia, and trendiness. Let’s explore the most popular costume choices that will dominate this year’s festivities.
Fans of comic books and superhero films are in for a treat this Halloween, as Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to make a huge comeback. With the highly anticipated release of Deadpool 3, where both characters will appear together for the first time, it's no surprise that these two heroes will be trending. Whether opting for a sleek store-bought suit or a creative DIY project, their recognizable red and black color schemes make Deadpool, and Wolverine's iconic claws and rugged demeanor, the perfect fit for the fearless.
For those seeking to recreate these looks at home, Deadpool’s costume can be assembled with red and black leather pieces, while Wolverine’s claws may require a bit of crafting ingenuity. These costumes cater to those looking for a bold and playful costume that stands out in any crowd.
Another beloved character making waves this Halloween is none other than Beetlejuice, thanks to renewed interest sparked by the upcoming release of Beetlejuice 2. Tim Burton’s mischievous ghost, with his wild green hair and black-and-white striped suit, remains an all-time favorite. This costume is perfect for those who want to channel a bit of spooky nostalgia with a humorous twist.
Beetlejuice costumes can be easily put together with items found in most costume stores. Don't forget the face paint to complete the look, and of course, practice your best spooky grin. The return of this beloved ghost guarantees that Beetlejuice will be haunting Halloween parties in 2024.
Fans of epic sci-fi sagas will love stepping into the mysterious world of Arrakis this Halloween. With the release of Dune: Part Two, characters like Paul Atreides and Chani are set to be popular choices. And for those seeking something truly out of the box, the idea of sandworm costumes has been gaining traction. In fact, searches for “sandworm costume” have surged by 270%, indicating that this DIY costume is a fast-growing trend.
For a simpler approach, desert-style costumes inspired by the film’s aesthetics can be easily recreated using flowing robes and earthy tones. But for the more adventurous, taking on the challenge of crafting a sandworm costume could make you the talk of the night.
Even though the Barbie movie premiered over a year ago, the impact of the iconic doll and her universe continues to influence pop culture—and Halloween is no exception. Expect to see a variety of Barbie and Ken looks this season, ranging from her classic “Barbie pink” dresses to Ken’s surfer-chic style. These costumes are great for those who want to inject some fun, color, and playful flair into their Halloween.
With endless possibilities to interpret Barbie’s character—from her vintage looks to her modern, empowering personas—there’s no right or wrong way to bring Barbie to life. And for couples looking to coordinate, Ken’s laid-back, breezy fashion makes him an ideal counterpart.
As Wicked continues to capture hearts on stage, its upcoming movie adaptation has only heightened the enthusiasm for dressing as Elphaba and Glinda this Halloween. These witchy costumes provide a delightful contrast—Elphaba’s dark, green-skinned, misunderstood character alongside Glinda’s bubbly, pink-clad persona. Perfect for pairs or solo show-stoppers, these costumes are a nod to the enduring appeal of Broadway magic.
Elphaba’s look requires some effort with green face paint and a sleek black dress, while Glinda’s sparkly pink gown and tiara are sure to dazzle. For those ready to embrace a bit of spellbinding charm, this duo will enchant Halloween.
This year, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is making waves in more ways than one, and her distinct looks from each musical era have become a fashionable costume choice. Whether you prefer the country-girl vibe of her Fearless days, the dark edge of Reputation, or the soft pastels of Lover, there’s a Taylor Swift look for every style.
For a bolder look, channel Taylor’s tour costumes with sequined bodysuits or elaborate gowns. For fans who want something more laid-back, her early Fearless era outfits—jeans, cowboy boots, and simple dresses—offer an easy yet recognizable choice.
The hit series The Bear has taken viewers behind the scenes of a fast-paced kitchen, making chef costumes one of the most accessible and popular choices this Halloween. Fans of the show can expect to see The Bear’s kitchen staff, complete with blue aprons and chef’s whites, taking over the streets.
This costume is simple to pull off, budget-friendly, and guaranteed to be a hit among fans of the gritty drama. Plus, it’s an excellent conversation starter for anyone familiar with the show's intense culinary scenes.
Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a bit of horror, and Pennywise, the terrifying clown from Stephen King’s It, continues to reign as one of the top scary costumes. With searches for Pennywise costumes up 138% in the last month, it’s clear that fans are still eager to scare with this eerie clown's unsettling grin and haunting presence.
Recreating Pennywise requires some skill with makeup, but pre-made kits make it easy for anyone to achieve the look. Just don’t forget the red balloon, and you’re ready to bring this nightmare-inducing clown to life.
This Halloween season promises to be filled with costumes that celebrate pop culture, nostalgia, and creativity. Whether you're embodying a superhero, stepping into the shoes of a Broadway character, or embracing a sci-fi fantasy, the costume choices for 2024 offer endless possibilities for expression. Get ready for a night of unforgettable fashion, fun, and fright.
