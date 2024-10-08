Mastering Holiday Travel: Timing Tips to Save Money and Avoid Stress

Avoid Peak Travel Days for a More Relaxed Journey

Timing is everything when it comes to holiday travel. The American Automobile Association (AAA) highlights that the days surrounding major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are the busiest travel periods of the year. For example, in 2023, over 54 million Americans hit the roads and skies during Thanksgiving weekend, with the Sunday after the holiday being the most congested day.

To sidestep the chaos and hefty price tags, consider flying on less conventional days. Flights on Christmas Day or the day after New Year's, for instance, are often more affordable and less crowded. This simple shift in timing can make your journey smoother and lighter on the wallet.