The Top Destination for Bio Bays is Puerto Rico, Home to Three of the Best

Puerto Rico is home to some of the world’s most captivating bioluminescent bays, or "bio bays," where the water glows with a stunning natural light show. Here's a guide to the top three bio bays to visit on your next trip to Puerto Rico: Fajardo, Vieques, and La Parguera Bio Bays.
Located on the northeastern tip of Puerto Rico, it’s perfect for an evening kayak adventure. As you paddle through the mangroves, every stroke lights up the water with a mesmerizing blue-green glow, thanks to the millions of microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. This spot is ideal for first-timers seeking a shorter drive from San Juan and a spectacular experience under the stars.
Mosquito Bay on Vieques Island holds the Guinness World Record for being the brightest bioluminescent bay on Earth. Located on the east coast of the island, this bio bay offers an extraordinary show of light. The high concentration of dinoflagellates here makes for an intensely bright display. Most tours involve glass-bottom kayaks or boats, providing a crystal-clear view of the glowing waters beneath. If you want a truly out-of-this-world experience, Mosquito Bay is the ultimate destination.
Unlike Fajardo and Vieques, La Parguera Bio Bay on Puerto Rico's southwest coast is the only bio bay where visitors are allowed to swim in the glowing waters. This bay offers a more laid-back experience, where locals and tourists alike can take a dip and see the glow surround them with every movement. Boat tours are also available, giving a relaxed and scenic way to explore this lesser-known but equally magical bio bay.
Bioluminescent Bay & Sand Bar at La Parguera: Borikua Tours includes transportation: Enjoy the different landscapes of Puerto Rico during a road trip from San Juan. When everything is dark, cruise to the Bio Bay and be ready to jump in the water.
