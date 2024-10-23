Eat, Play, and Stay: Ten Ultra Luxury Villas in Vieques, Puerto Rico

Discover 10 elite villas that make Vieques, Puerto Rico, the ultimate destination for a luxury escape. From private pools to panoramic ocean views, these stunning properties guarantee an unforgettable stay. Whether you're renting for vacation or dreaming of owning, each villa offers unique perks for the discerning traveler. Here’s a countdown of the most sought-after accommodations.
Located within Vieques’ most exclusive community, Martineau Belle Playa is the pinnacle of luxury villa living. With direct access to a secluded beach, this oceanfront villa boasts modern decor, a private pool, and vast outdoor spaces. The villa’s open layout maximizes ocean views from every room, creating a luxurious and tranquil retreat for travelers. Whether you’re planning an unforgettable vacation or an extraordinary event, Martineau Belle Playa sets the standard for opulent living in the Caribbean.
Martineau Belle Playa is villa rental is true oceanfront and only steps away from your own secluded beach. The elegant and modern decor inside combines with a genuine tropical setting outside to give Martineau Belle Playa its beautiful uniqueness and magic.
Bedrooms: 5
When I visit my house in Vieques, I really feel like I am on another Caribbean island. The island's breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture, and warm community make it a paradise for both residents and visitors. Whether you're exploring the lush landscapes, savoring local cuisine, or simply soaking up the sun, Vieques offers an unparalleled experience that combines relaxation with adventure. It's a place where every day feels like a vacation.
Rene Acosta, Owner Martineau Belle Playa
Nestled in a serene spot near Esperanza, Karajon Villa is an architectural marvel that blends indoor and outdoor living. With modern design elements, this villa offers breathtaking sunset views. Its outdoor pool, vast terraces, and seamless integration with the natural landscape make it an inviting escape for anyone seeking tranquility.
Bedrooms: 3
Perched on one of Vieques’ highest peaks, Casa Limones offers total privacy and 360° panoramic views of both the Atlantic and Caribbean. The villa features 4 suites, each with its own full bath, plus two additional half-baths. With ultra-luxury appliances, an infinity pool, and its own helicopter pad, Casa Limones epitomizes seclusion and comfort for the elite traveler.
Bedrooms: 4
Helicopter landing: You can land directly on the property Villa Palmillas “backyard” so to speak. Private Helicopter service can be accessed from Isla Grande Airport or by special pick up arrangements from the location of your choice. The service is provided by Puerto Rico Helicopter Tours m
On the higher side of the hilltop, overlooking Martineau Bay’s beach lies this 7,000-square-foot villa. Each of the three main guestrooms has a private bathroom with a whirlpool and separate shower. Each room offers private entertainment systems with high-definition TVs and sound systems. The fourth guest room is perfect for the kids with a bunk bed and private bathroom by the pool.
Villa Palmilla
Set atop a hill with sweeping views of Martineau Bay, Villa Palma offers luxury in every corner. The 7,000-square-foot villa features 4 bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms. The primary suite includes a whirlpool bath and a private entertainment system. Guests will enjoy the private pool, semi-private beach access, ocean view, short walk to the beach, and two jacuzzi. Newly renovated Infinity Pool House + 2 new apartments with jacuzzi..
Bedrooms: 4
True to its name, Villa Bella Vista offers sweeping views of Vieques’ beautiful coastline. Guests can lounge in the villa’s expansive pool area while enjoying sunset views over the Caribbean. With an open-plan layout and state-of-the-art facilities, it’s a perfect mix of comfort and tropical luxury.
Bedrooms: 5
LosA five-acre estate perched by the Caribbean Sea, Villa Encantada in Vieques offers a rare combination of luxury and nature. This open-air villa includes 5 bedrooms and 5 outdoor showers, ensuring every stay is a sensory experience. The highlight is the 94-foot infinity pool that seems to blend seamlessly with the sea. Guests can also enjoy easy access to nearby Coco Beach.
Bedrooms: 5
A perfect family retreat, Oceano Family Compound offers sprawling space, waterfront views, and world-class amenities. Its contemporary design is complemented by a large pool and lounge area that directly overlooks the ocean. This villa is ideal for large gatherings and family reunions, offering both privacy and convenience near the town of Esperanza.
Bedrooms: 6
Inspired by Spanish castles, Los Arcos sits on six private acres with unparalleled Caribbean Sea views. The villa’s design includes arched openings and 18-inch-thick walls, blending modern luxury with historical charm. The property features a solar-heated pool and extensive outdoor living spaces. Guests can relax while doing their part for the environment with Tesla-powered solar energy.
Bedrooms: 7
El Cerro, Vieques is a unique estate comprises three individual homes: The Main House, The Rock House, and The Pool House. Together, they offer a total of 8 bedrooms and several outdoor verandas, each offering unmatched sunset views. The property’s elevated position ensures panoramic vistas of the surrounding islands, making it one of Vieques' most exclusive destinations.
Bedrooms: 8 (across 3 houses)
