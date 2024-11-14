Enjoy a Luxury Visit to Two Renowned Ribera del Duero Wineries in Spain

Can you imagine enjoying wine tourism in Spain at the highest level? Then you cannot miss the visit to the best Ribera del Duero wineries organized by . In fact, it is a private tour designed to captivate the most demanding wine tourists.
Stroll along the wine balconies. Taste wines straight from the barrels. Enjoy a delicious roast lamb. The tourist experience we propose to you today has all the necessary incentives to enjoy the wine culture in all its splendor. Feel like a true bon vivant while you tour the Ribera del Duero.
Ribera del Duero is a region located in Castile and Leon (Spain). Famous for the quality of its wines, it obtained the designation of origin in 1979 and today covers more than 27,000 hectares of vineyards. However, its wine production dates back to the times of Ancient Rome.
Did you know that Ribera del Duero is one of the best wine regions in Spain? Its wines have certainly been able to bring the Tempranillo grape to its maximum expression. They combine the boldness of Cabernet Sauvignon from the Napa Valley with the sophistication of European wines.
An unrivaled aromatic complexity where red fruits are the main protagonists. An intense and brilliant color. A balanced flavor with optimal acidity. A sensually pronounced texture. Any experienced winemaker knows that tasting a Ribera del Duero is a true privilege for the five senses.
The prestige of Ribera del Duero wines is recognised both inside and outside Spain. For example, at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards, four of them received the platinum medal and fifteen won the gold medal. For his part, the famous wine master Tim Atkin usually gives them excellent scores.
Not all wine tours in the Ribera del Duero are the same. As a tour operator geared towards VIP clients, Madrid Tour Experience is known for designing its private tours with great care. That is why it has selected two renowned wineries for this trip: Portia and Martin Berdugo.
Portia is an essential stop on any tour of the Ribera del Duero wineries. The fact that Norman Foster himself designed its architecture is a clear statement of intent. Pioneering spirit and innovation are distinctive features of this winery.
Sustainability and cutting-edge innovation come together in each of the wines produced by these Ribera del Duero wineries. In fact, they have received the highest awards at Mundus Vini 2021 and Bacchus 2024.
Located on the banks of the Duero River, the Martín Berdugo estate is a delight for any lover of good wines. In a privileged enclave that has been dedicated to viticulture for two centuries, 87 hectares of vineyards cultivated at an altitude of 800 meters await you. Without a doubt, this is a magnificent example of alluvial terrace cultivation.
These Ribera de Duero wineries stand out for their solid commitment to the environment. This, together with the unique organoleptic qualities of their land, gives rise to wines with an unmistakable personality. Such quality has earned them awards such as the Catavinum World Wine & Spirits Competition (2019) and the Envero 2018.
There is no doubt that wine tourism is one of the main attractions of the Ribera del Duero. However, its tourist appeal goes far beyond winemaking. You only have to visit some of the most emblematic monuments of this region to realize everything it has to offer.
Any tour of the Ribera del Duero wineries should stop in a town like Aranda de Duero (Burgos). Not in vain, this charming medieval town is famous for its valuable historical and artistic heritage. What better way to conclude your wine tour?
The church of San Juan (15th century) is a Gothic temple that stands out for the beauty of its altarpieces. The Council of Aranda took place in this temple in 1473 and, given its architectural value, it was declared a National Monument in 1982. Today, it serves as a Museum of Sacred Art.
The church of Santa María la Real (16th century) is a magnificent example of the flamboyant Gothic style. Its interior is full of beautiful examples of sacred art, such as the Renaissance portico that houses the baptismal font, the pulpit and the main altarpiece.
The Berdugo Palace (15th century) perfectly exemplifies the Castilian civil architecture of its time. Built by order of Martín Durango, this centrally located Renaissance-style manor house is famous for its porticoed courtyard.
Located on the road leading to the chapel of the Virgen de las Viñas is El Humilladero (16th century). This example of minor religious architecture supports its structure on four columns; under the canopy of its wooden coffered ceiling is a Gothic-style representation of the mystery of the crucifixion.
According to legend, Christians fleeing the Saracen invasion managed to hide the image of the Virgin on Mount Costaján before being massacred by the infidels. The construction of the current hermitage of the Virgen de las Viñas between the 16th and 20th centuries commemorates this event.
Truly, if you are a true lover of wine tourism, you cannot miss this . After all, it is an unbeatable opportunity to discover all the secrets that their world-famous Ribera del Duero wineries hold. Book your tour now and get ready to delight your palate with their exquisite wines.
