Enjoy a Luxury Visit to Two Renowned Ribera del Duero Wineries in Spain

There is no doubt that wine tourism is one of the main attractions of the Ribera del Duero. However, its tourist appeal goes far beyond winemaking. You only have to visit some of the most emblematic monuments of this region to realize everything it has to offer.

Any tour of the Ribera del Duero wineries should stop in a town like Aranda de Duero (Burgos). Not in vain, this charming medieval town is famous for its valuable historical and artistic heritage. What better way to conclude your wine tour?

Church of St. John

The church of San Juan (15th century) is a Gothic temple that stands out for the beauty of its altarpieces. The Council of Aranda took place in this temple in 1473 and, given its architectural value, it was declared a National Monument in 1982. Today, it serves as a Museum of Sacred Art.

Church of St. Mary

The church of Santa María la Real (16th century) is a magnificent example of the flamboyant Gothic style. Its interior is full of beautiful examples of sacred art, such as the Renaissance portico that houses the baptismal font, the pulpit and the main altarpiece.

Berdugo's Palace

The Berdugo Palace (15th century) perfectly exemplifies the Castilian civil architecture of its time. Built by order of Martín Durango, this centrally located Renaissance-style manor house is famous for its porticoed courtyard.

The Humilladero

Located on the road leading to the chapel of the Virgen de las Viñas is El Humilladero (16th century). This example of minor religious architecture supports its structure on four columns; under the canopy of its wooden coffered ceiling is a Gothic-style representation of the mystery of the crucifixion.