Icelandic Turf Houses: A Journey Through Time, Tradition, and Ingenuity

Today, visitors can explore well-preserved turf houses across Iceland, each showcasing the ingenuity of early Icelandic life. Here are the top turf houses and grass-roofed sites to visit:

1. Árbær Open Air Museum, Reykjavík

Located just outside downtown Reykjavík, Árbær provides an engaging experience with its collection of restored turf houses. Staff members often dress in period clothing, adding to the immersive feel, and the houses are filled with artifacts that paint a vivid picture of 19th and 20th-century Icelandic life.

2. Keldur, South Iceland

Dating back to the 12th century, Keldur is one of Iceland’s oldest turf farms. This site has ties to the famous Njáls Saga, making it historically significant. Visitors can explore the old underpass, likely an escape tunnel from the turbulent Sturlung Age, and marvel at this farm’s storied past.

3. Skógar Museum, South Iceland

Near the famous Skógafoss waterfall, Skógar Museum is home to fully reconstructed turf houses. Each one was relocated from various parts of Iceland, giving visitors a glimpse of regional architectural styles. Don’t miss the tools and furnishings inside, which offer insight into traditional Icelandic life.

4. Stöng, Þjórsárdalur Valley

Stöng is a replica of a Viking-era farmhouse, reconstructed based on the ruins of the original settlement. This turf house was abandoned after a volcanic eruption in 1104. Fans of Game of Thrones may recognize it, as its scenic surroundings were used as a filming location.

5. Glaumbær, Skagafjörður, North Iceland

Located in Skagafjörður, Glaumbær’s collection of turf houses gives a taste of 18th and 19th-century rural Iceland. Wander through rooms filled with farm tools, textiles, and traditional Icelandic decor, with stunning fjord views as your backdrop.

6. Laufás, Eyjafjörður, North Iceland

Situated near Akureyri, Laufás is an impressive turf farm complex. Its well-preserved, interconnected turf houses and nearby church give insight into the life of a wealthy priest and his household in the 19th century. Laufás is notable for its authentic construction and careful maintenance.

7. Litlibær, Westfjords

Nestled in the scenic Westfjords, Litlibær’s turf house, built in 1895, once housed two families. This remote site is charmingly rustic, with spectacular fjord views and cozy interiors that showcase traditional Icelandic life. It’s the perfect stop for history lovers exploring Iceland’s less-visited regions.