Icelandic Turf Houses: A Journey Through Time, Tradition, and Ingenuity

If you’re captivated by Iceland’s culture, rugged landscapes, and architectural wonders, then exploring the country’s unique turf houses is an absolute must. These grass-covered shelters, or torfbæir as they’re known in Icelandic, have protected Icelanders from the harsh climate for over a thousand years. Each turf house tells a story of adaptation and resilience, making them one of Iceland’s most treasured historical elements.
In this guide, we’ll dive deep into the origins, construction techniques, and cultural significance of Icelandic turf houses. Plus, we’ll share the best places to experience these charming homes firsthand.
The history of turf houses in Iceland dates back to the Norse settlers in the late 9th century. Unlike their Scandinavian neighbors, who had ample timber, Iceland’s limited forest resources pushed settlers to find alternative building materials. Enter turf—a renewable, insulating material that kept homes warm and functional in Iceland’s often brutal climate.
Iceland’s landscape was once rich in birch forests, but by the time of Viking settlement, deforestation and volcanic eruptions had drastically reduced the forested areas. Turf, abundant and self-sustaining, became an ideal solution, allowing Icelanders to build homes that blended with their natural surroundings.
Constructing a turf house was a highly skilled process. Builders would start with a foundation of flat stones, followed by a sturdy wooden frame, typically crafted from driftwood. Layers of turf—cut into “turf bricks”—were then placed over the frame in a herringbone pattern to create thick, highly insulative walls. This arrangement made these Icelandic turf houses exceptionally warm, a critical feature for survival.
The roofs, covered in layers of turf and wild grasses, were both functional and visually striking. They provided extra insulation and allowed the structure to naturally blend into the landscape. Inside, rooms revolved around the baðstofa, a communal area where families would cook, eat, and sleep together, making use of every bit of warmth in these cozy, grass-covered dwellings.
Today, visitors can explore well-preserved turf houses across Iceland, each showcasing the ingenuity of early Icelandic life. Here are the top turf houses and grass-roofed sites to visit:
Located just outside downtown Reykjavík, Árbær provides an engaging experience with its collection of restored turf houses. Staff members often dress in period clothing, adding to the immersive feel, and the houses are filled with artifacts that paint a vivid picture of 19th and 20th-century Icelandic life.
Dating back to the 12th century, Keldur is one of Iceland’s oldest turf farms. This site has ties to the famous Njáls Saga, making it historically significant. Visitors can explore the old underpass, likely an escape tunnel from the turbulent Sturlung Age, and marvel at this farm’s storied past.
Near the famous Skógafoss waterfall, Skógar Museum is home to fully reconstructed turf houses. Each one was relocated from various parts of Iceland, giving visitors a glimpse of regional architectural styles. Don’t miss the tools and furnishings inside, which offer insight into traditional Icelandic life.
Stöng is a replica of a Viking-era farmhouse, reconstructed based on the ruins of the original settlement. This turf house was abandoned after a volcanic eruption in 1104. Fans of Game of Thrones may recognize it, as its scenic surroundings were used as a filming location.
Located in Skagafjörður, Glaumbær’s collection of turf houses gives a taste of 18th and 19th-century rural Iceland. Wander through rooms filled with farm tools, textiles, and traditional Icelandic decor, with stunning fjord views as your backdrop.
Situated near Akureyri, Laufás is an impressive turf farm complex. Its well-preserved, interconnected turf houses and nearby church give insight into the life of a wealthy priest and his household in the 19th century. Laufás is notable for its authentic construction and careful maintenance.
Nestled in the scenic Westfjords, Litlibær’s turf house, built in 1895, once housed two families. This remote site is charmingly rustic, with spectacular fjord views and cozy interiors that showcase traditional Icelandic life. It’s the perfect stop for history lovers exploring Iceland’s less-visited regions.
One of the best ways to experience Iceland’s remote landscapes, historic turf houses, and natural beauty is by traveling in a camper. During my journey, I found that having the freedom to explore at my own pace allowed me to see Iceland’s hidden gems without the rush. Traveling by camper also lets you stay close to the turf houses and beautiful sights, experiencing the magic of Iceland up close.
If you’re considering this approach, I recommend Motorhome Iceland for a comfortable and flexible way to travel. They offer well-equipped campers, including 4x4 camper rental in Iceland for those planning to explore rugged routes and remote areas. A 4x4 camper provides the extra capability to access Iceland’s highlands and off-road destinations, allowing you to visit sites like secluded turf houses and scenic fjords. With a camper, you’ll have the flexibility to stop wherever you like, making it a memorable way to discover Iceland’s culture and landscapes at your own pace.
Iceland’s turf houses are more than historical sites—they’re a testament to the creativity and resilience of Iceland’s early settlers. Visiting these turf houses, whether at a well-known museum or a hidden farm, provides a unique connection to the past and a deeper appreciation for Icelandic culture. If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, add a few of these iconic turf houses to your itinerary and consider the freedom of exploring by camper. It’s a journey that’s sure to make you feel at home in this extraordinary landscape.
Today, no one lives in turf houses in Iceland as their main residence. These homes are now historical artifacts and are preserved for their cultural significance. However, some turf houses have been restored as museums, and you can step inside to experience what life was like in these traditional homes.
Turf houses were primarily built from the 9th century until the 20th century. They were made from stones, driftwood, and thick layers of turf, with roofs that grew wild grasses. Their insulative properties made them perfect for Iceland’s cold climate. Many remaining turf houses are UNESCO World Heritage candidates.
Some turf houses have been converted into guest accommodations, allowing visitors to experience Iceland’s architectural heritage up close. However, most remain museums or preserved sites, but a few unique spots allow overnight stays for those interested in an immersive experience.
Yes, turf houses were remarkably warm due to their layered turf walls and stone foundations. The unique herringbone turf pattern added extra insulation, and families would share common spaces to conserve heat. These structures were surprisingly effective at keeping the harsh Icelandic winters at bay.
