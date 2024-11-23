East West Hospitality Introduces Winter Peak Pursuits: The Ultimate Winter Adventure and Outdoor Experience Itineraries In the American West

AVON, COLO. – Just in time for a new season of powder days and bluebird skies, East West Hospitality has unveiled a new collection of winter Peak Pursuits experiences across Colorado's celebrated mountain destinations of Beaver Creek, Vail, Snowmass and Aspen. First introduced earlier this year, Peak Pursuits offers guests a chance to enjoy iconic outdoor activities in a fully customizable format, making it easier than ever to craft the perfect winter vacation for families, couples, or thrill-seekers. With options ranging from scenic sleigh rides to world-class skiing, Peak Pursuits brings together the best of winter adventure, complemented by exceptional lodging at East West Hospitality’s luxury vacation residences.
Crafted by the seasoned Guest Experience team at East West Hospitality—Colorado’s premier manager and operator of luxury short-term vacation rentals for over 35 years—Peak Pursuits provides guests with curated, customized itineraries that bring the best of the Mountain West to life. With deep local expertise and well-established connections, the team ensures access to exclusive experiences that elevate any stay, making it easy to discover the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation. Whether it's a guided backcountry tour, a cozy sleigh ride to a mountain dining experience, or family-friendly activities, the itineraries cater to a variety of interests and skill levels.
Guests staying at East West Hospitality’s luxury residences can enjoy customized itinerary planning services at no additional cost, while the activities themselves are tailored to each guest's preferences, with pricing based on the chosen experiences and group size. Peak Pursuits makes every vacation memorable, offering access to insider experiences that go beyond standard resort activities, allowing guests to truly connect with the unique spirit of Colorado's mountain destinations.
"With the winter season on the horizon, we saw a great chance to expand our Peak Pursuits program and further enrich the guest experience."
Colleen Weiss-Hanen, President and Chief Executive Officer of East West Hospitality
Peak Pursuits offers an array of adventure dining and outdoor activities across several premier destinations, catering to families, couples, singles, and thrill-seekers. Here’s an overview of the activities available at each location:
East West Hospitality Lodging: Riverfront Townhomes, Frontgate Avon, The Charter, Bachelor Gulch, Lodge at Lionshead, Lodge Tower, Solaris Residences, The Lion, Vail Residence Collection
Bearcat Stables (Cordillera, Edwards): Experience après sleigh rides or dinner sleigh rides at this scenic stables-based location.
Allie’s Cabin: Located near Beaver Creek Village, enjoy a short open-air sleigh ride overlooking the Haymeadow run.
Beano’s Cabin: Snowcat “sleigh” rides take guests to this cabin at the base of Larkspur Bowl.
Zach’s Cabin: Situated high above Bachelor Gulch in Beaver Creek, accessible via Snowcat.
Game Creek Club: Reach this exclusive Vail dining spot via Snowcat sleigh ride to Game Creek Bowl.
Skiing and Snowboarding: World-class slopes and backcountry skiing.
Nordic School: Offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and backcountry ski tours.
Scenic Gondola Rides:
Beaver Creek: Centennial Express.
Vail: Gondola One and Eagle Bahn Express.
Ice Skating: Available in both Beaver Creek and Vail (Vail Village and Lionshead Village).
Sage Outdoor Adventures: Enjoy snowmobiling tours.
Tennessee Pass Cookhouse: Ski, snowshoe, or hike a mile to reach this remote multi-course dining experience.
East West Hospitality Lodging: Havens, One Snowmass, Capitol Peak, Electric Pass Lodge, Hayden Lodge, Lumin
BOSQ: Michelin-starred dining in downtown Aspen.
Pine Creek Cookhouse: Accessed via horse-drawn sleigh, ski, or snowshoe in historic Ashcroft Valley.
Lynn Britt Cabin (Snowmass): A charming on-mountain dinner destination.
Cloud 9 (Aspen Highlands): Famous après-ski scene, accessible by skis/snowboards during the day or by Snowcat for dinner.
Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing Tours.
Ice Skating and Curling: Snowmass Base Village offers complimentary ice skating.
Alpine Coaster and Tubing: Breathtaker Alpine Coaster and tubing on Snowmass Mountain.
ULLR Nights: Family-friendly evening events at Elk Camp.
Treehouse Adventure Center: A kids' hub in Snowmass Base Village with ski school check-ins, play areas, and après activities.
The Collective (Snowmass Base Village): Featuring a game lounge, selfie den, ice rink, and firepits.
Aspen HeliSkiing: Unforgettable helicopter skiing experiences.
Backcountry Tours and Hot Air Balloon Rides: Enjoy stunning views with a champagne toast.
Cloud 9 (Aspen Highlands): Après-ski hotspot known for celebrity sightings and views of Maroon Bells.
East West Hospitality Lodging: Catamount Lodge, Big Horn Lodge, Great Bear Lodge, Iron Horse Lodge, One Village Place, Ski Trails, Old Greenwood Cabins & Townhomes, Tahoe Residence Collection
Skiing, Snowboarding, and Fat Tire Biking.
TOST Champagne Toast: Complimentary daily toast on the mountain.
Ice Skating and Tubing: Activities in the Village at Northstar.
Snowmobiling Around Lake Tahoe: Explore the beautiful backcountry.
S’mores O’Clock: Complimentary s’mores at Northstar Village.
Peak Pursuits offers a range of unique experiences, ensuring every visitor finds excitement and adventure, whether in the form of dining, skiing, or après activities across these renowned destinations.
To book a stay at one of East West Hospitality’s properties and begin planning an unforgettable winter vacation or for more information about Peak Pursuits, please visiteastwest.com/peak-pursuits/.
