East West Hospitality Introduces Winter Peak Pursuits: The Ultimate Winter Adventure and Outdoor Experience Itineraries In the American West

AVON, COLO. – Just in time for a new season of powder days and bluebird skies, East West Hospitality has unveiled a new collection of winter Peak Pursuits experiences across Colorado's celebrated mountain destinations of Beaver Creek, Vail, Snowmass and Aspen. First introduced earlier this year, Peak Pursuits offers guests a chance to enjoy iconic outdoor activities in a fully customizable format, making it easier than ever to craft the perfect winter vacation for families, couples, or thrill-seekers. With options ranging from scenic sleigh rides to world-class skiing, Peak Pursuits brings together the best of winter adventure, complemented by exceptional lodging at East West Hospitality’s luxury vacation residences.

Crafted by the seasoned Guest Experience team at East West Hospitality—Colorado’s premier manager and operator of luxury short-term vacation rentals for over 35 years—Peak Pursuits provides guests with curated, customized itineraries that bring the best of the Mountain West to life. With deep local expertise and well-established connections, the team ensures access to exclusive experiences that elevate any stay, making it easy to discover the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation. Whether it's a guided backcountry tour, a cozy sleigh ride to a mountain dining experience, or family-friendly activities, the itineraries cater to a variety of interests and skill levels.