Montauk’s Shoulder Season Shines: Luxe Off-Season Escapes at Marram and Ruschmeyers
Summer may be easing into its final stretch, but Montauk’s energy is far from fading. The Hamptons’ off-season has quietly transformed into one of the region’s most desirable times to visit, with a recent Virtuoso report revealing that 76% of travelers are now choosing shoulder-season getaways over peak summer stays. The appeal? Fewer crowds, expansive beaches, and a more authentic connection to the East End’s coastal culture.
Hotels are seeing the shift firsthand. Both Marram Montauk and Ruschmeyers have reported significant revenue growth during the fall months—proof that the allure of Montauk stretches well beyond Labor Day. This year, both properties are leaning into the extended season with curated programming designed to make autumn feel like an endless summer.
Marram Montauk: Barefoot Luxury with a Cultural Edge
Perched directly on the sand dunes, Marram Montauk celebrates its fifth anniversary with the same ethos that put it on the map: a refined yet unpretentious standard of barefoot luxury. In October 2024, the property saw a 58% revenue increase compared to the prior year, followed by a 65% jump in November—numbers that speak to a growing appetite for fall on the East End.
This season, Marram debuts a guest-only art gallery featuring the work of acclaimed artist Sean Spellman, whose coastal-inspired pieces already adorn the resort’s interiors. Guests can also immerse themselves in Montauk’s natural beauty through the resort’s marine program with SWAROVSKI OPTIK, offering a deeper look into the local coastal ecosystem.
After a day exploring the shoreline, evenings unfold at Mostrador, the South American café by celebrated Chef Fernando Trocca, which extends service into October. As the sun dips below the horizon, guests gather at the nightly fire pit for artisan s’mores, pairing the warmth of community with the sound of the waves just steps away.
Ruschmeyers: Design-Forward Nostalgia Meets Culinary Craft
A reimagined 19-cabin retreat along Fort Pond, Ruschmeyers has evolved from its origins as a historic fish camp into a design-driven escape centered on creative restoration and connection. The property’s culinary anchor, The Grill at Ruschmeyers, has become a destination in itself—its signature burger earning the title of best on Long Island by ELLE. After dinner, evenings come alive at The Lounge at RUSCHMEYERS, a cocktail bar curated by NYC’s GOSPËL Collective, setting the tone for a memorable night.
This Labor Day Weekend, The Grill launches its Endless Summer Cookouts, a weekly celebration of fire-kissed fare served every Saturday evening from August 30 through September 27. Expect classics elevated: lobster rolls, grilled corn dusted with parmesan and black pepper, and a grilled tomato and stone fruit salad that captures the essence of late-summer dining.
In a nod to its campfire heritage, Ruschmeyers introduces a Sweet n’ Savory S’mores menu—a playful reimagining of the fireside favorite. Designed for two and served at the outdoor firepits, the menu spans unexpected savory combinations like spicy Italian sausage with smoked bacon, jalapeños, and peppers, alongside decadent sweet pairings such as Ghirardelli salted caramel chocolate with strawberries and bananas.
A New Chapter for Montauk Travel
As the East End embraces its extended season, properties like Marram and Ruschmeyers are proving that luxury in Montauk isn’t confined to the summer months. With art-driven programming, elevated gastronomy, and experiences designed for cooler nights under starlit skies, autumn in Montauk has become its own destination—one where the pace slows, but the offerings only deepen.
