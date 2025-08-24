W Hotels Launches First-Ever Adult All-Inclusive With the Opening of W Punta Cana

Crafted by Spain-based Zanobia Arquitectura, the resort’s design reflects the Dominican Republic’s layered history and natural beauty. Textures and patterns draw from colonial architecture, tobacco plantations, and larimar—the country’s prized blue gemstone—while subtle nods to native fauna, like dragonflies and seashells, appear throughout.

The property’s low-density layout meanders through pathways lined with endemic flora, leading to open-air gathering spaces and a 400-meter beachfront. Anchoring the social scene, the WET Deck features an 80-meter infinity pool, while the Chill Pool offers a more relaxed retreat complete with a swim-up bar.