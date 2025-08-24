W Hotels Launches First-Ever Adult All-Inclusive With the Opening of W Punta Cana
W Hotels has taken its signature energy to new territory with the debut of W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, the brand’s first property in the all-inclusive space. Set along the sun-kissed shoreline of the Dominican Republic, this 340-room destination reimagines the concept of all-inclusive luxury, infusing it with the bold style, dynamic programming, and insider access that have long defined the W brand.
Reimagining All-Inclusive Luxury
The launch signals a milestone for Marriott International’s W Hotels, Grupo Puntacana, and MAC Hotels, offering travelers a fully immersive adults-only escape that balances local cultural connection with world-class indulgence.
“This isn't just another resort – it's the brand reimagining the concept entirely. W Punta Cana is turning the traditional model on its head – delivering luxury through detail-driven design, exceptional service, and story-worthy experiences that immerse guests in local culture through the lens of W Hotels.”
George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Brand Leader, W Hotels
Each accommodation starts at an expansive 700 square feet, with every room featuring a king-size bed, soaking tub, and curated minibar. Forty-six suites offer swim-up access, while select accommodations include private pools—an amenity rarely found on the island.
Design Rooted in Place
Crafted by Spain-based Zanobia Arquitectura, the resort’s design reflects the Dominican Republic’s layered history and natural beauty. Textures and patterns draw from colonial architecture, tobacco plantations, and larimar—the country’s prized blue gemstone—while subtle nods to native fauna, like dragonflies and seashells, appear throughout.
The property’s low-density layout meanders through pathways lined with endemic flora, leading to open-air gathering spaces and a 400-meter beachfront. Anchoring the social scene, the WET Deck features an 80-meter infinity pool, while the Chill Pool offers a more relaxed retreat complete with a swim-up bar.
Culinary Exploration
Dining takes center stage at W Punta Cana, with 12 restaurants, bars, and lounges delivering global flavors and inventive cocktails. Standouts include:
Trade Market – a live-action food hall inspired by international street food.
Scena – an elegant, chef-driven concept celebrating Caribbean and Dominican culinary traditions.
Noodle Bar – Pan-Asian street fare with bold flavor profiles.
Sensazioni – a bar and events space adapting to the resort’s ever-changing atmosphere.
The beverage program elevates mixology with venues like Taproom, a contemporary take on a microbrewery, and Taman Beach Club, which shifts seamlessly from daytime relaxation to nighttime celebration. Hidden behind the scenes, the 33 1/3 Speakeasy offers an intimate vinyl-and-cocktail experience.
Culture, Connection, and Curated Programming
Entertainment is woven into the fabric of the resort, blending global music trends with local artistry. Curated by Sinego, W Hotels’ Music Director for the Caribbean and Latin America, in partnership with Dominican electronic collective Chinese Laundry, programming ranges from rooftop sessions and silent discos to DJ-led sound baths and beachside vinyl listening lounges.
“This is a space for the curious, the creative, and the culturally connected. Every corner of the resort invites guests to explore, engage, and experience the Dominican Republic in a way that’s intriguing, elevated, and often unexpected.”
Omar Rivera, General Manager, W Punta Cana
Wellness Meets the Caribbean
The AWAY Spa offers 10 treatment rooms and a wellness menu inspired by local botanicals, including moringa seed oil, turmeric, and arnica. The spa also features a Himalayan salt room, sauna, steam room, and an indoor pool. For guests seeking active pursuits, the FIT gym is open 24/7, complemented by sunrise yoga and restorative rituals on the beach.
Tailored Adventures and Event Spaces
The resort’s W Insiders and Whatever/Whenever® team arrange bespoke experiences such as private yacht charters, national park explorations, and tours of secluded beaches. For groups, the property boasts 14,000 square feet of event space, including a grand ballroom and flexible indoor-outdoor venues.
A Statement in the All-Inclusive Market
W Punta Cana’s debut marks the start of a broader expansion into the luxury all-inclusive sector, with additional properties planned for Corasol Playa del Carmen and Costa Mujeres in the coming years. As Brian King, President of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America, notes: “We’re not following trends – we’re creating them.”
With its combination of striking design, cultural immersion, and elevated service, W Punta Cana positions itself not just as a resort, but as a movement—one that sets the tone for the next era of luxury travel in the Caribbean.
