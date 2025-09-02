Belize Beckons: Elevated Escapes in Central America’s Most Alluring Destination

Major airlines are expanding their Belize service in response to growing traveler demand. This winter, Spirit Airlines launches its first-ever nonstop flight from Fort Lauderdale (Nov. 21, 2025), while Air Canada debuts a Montreal–Belize route (Dec. 8, 2025). On the U.S. West Coast, United Airlines’ premier San Francisco–Belize service began in December 2024, and Delta Air Lines is boosting its holiday-season schedule from Atlanta. With these connections, Belize is now just a few hours away for many travelers, whether departing from the East Coast, West Coast, or Canada.