Explora Journeys Unveils 2027–2028 Collection with Debut in Asia and Launch of EXPLORA V
, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has revealed its 2027–2028 Journeys Collection, a sweeping portfolio of nearly 100 itineraries spanning 59 countries and almost 200 destinations. Sailing from September 2027 to May 2028, the season marks two defining moments for the brand: its first-ever voyages through Asia and the launch of EXPLORA V, the fifth ship in its growing fleet.
“The introduction of Asia is a landmark moment for our brand and for our guests.”
Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys
“It reflects not only our ambition to continually expand our horizons but also our deep respect for the cultural richness and natural beauty of this remarkable region. Alongside the launch of EXPLORA V, this collection marks a new era – one that invites travellers to slow down, look deeper and connect more meaningfully with new parts of the world around them.”
Anna Nash
Asia’s Maiden Season on EXPLORA III
In a major milestone, EXPLORA III will operate the brand’s inaugural Asian program, with 28 immersive Journeys visiting 47 maiden destinations across Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. The itineraries are designed to align with some of Asia’s most evocative seasons — from Kyoto’s autumn maples to spring cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya — and to coincide with cultural events such as Chinese Golden Week and Chinese New Year onboard in January 2028.
Overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Naha, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bali allow for deeper immersion, whether it’s strolling neon-lit streets, exploring ancient shrines, or savoring street food in a coastal market. Guests can expect a blend of modern metropolises, spiritual heartlands, and tropical sanctuaries, all experienced with Explora Journeys’ hallmark service and comfort.
EXPLORA V Debuts in the Mediterranean’s Quiet Season
Launching in December 2027, EXPLORA V will begin her maiden voyages in the Mediterranean during its quiet season, when softer light, cooler air, and fewer visitors offer a more intimate cultural experience.
Her opening Mediterranean collection features 27 destinations across nine countries, including a maiden call in Salerno, gateway to the Amalfi Coast. Time ashore in Messina, Split, Dubrovnik, Kepez, and an overnight in Istanbul allows for a slower pace of exploration. One seasonal highlight will be New Year’s Eve in Naples, where guests will witness the city’s spectacular fireworks display from the vantage of the sea.
Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula Voyages
After her Mediterranean season, EXPLORA V will sail east to the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula, joining EXPLORA I for a series of culturally rich itineraries. Guests will explore UNESCO-listed landmarks such as Petra, Luxor, the Pyramids of Giza, and Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, while also visiting dynamic modern hubs from Dubai to Muscat.
Extended overnight stays are built into the itineraries, ensuring time to absorb each destination’s layered history and contemporary energy. Dubai’s New Year’s Eve festivities will once again be a standout moment, with a private view of the city’s illuminated skyline from EXPLORA I.
Caribbean, Central America, and Amazon Exploration
Meanwhile, EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV will journey through the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, calling at 51 destinations across 30 countries and territories. New highlights include a maiden visit to Port Antonio, Jamaica, along with boutique ports such as Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands and Terre-de-Haut in Guadeloupe.
In Central America, guests will encounter a world of biodiversity — from kayaking beneath rainforest canopies to exploring Mayan ruins. The Amazon River segment offers a completely different rhythm, with visits to remote communities like Boca da Valeria and Santarém, and an overnight in Manaus, deep in the rainforest.
Both ships will ring in the New Year off San Juan, Puerto Rico, offering a tranquil yet celebratory view of the island’s fireworks from the water.
The Ocean State of Mind
With the addition of Asia to its portfolio, the debut of EXPLORA V, and an expanded focus on overnight stays and seasonal alignment, the 2027–2028 Journeys Collection reinforces Explora Journeys’ Ocean State of Mind ethos. This philosophy emphasizes mindful travel, cultural depth, and the luxury of time — whether that’s savoring the quiet streets of the Mediterranean in winter, watching cherry blossoms drift along a Japanese canal, or feeling the stillness of the Amazon at dusk.
