Explora Journeys Unveils 2027–2028 Collection with Debut in Asia and Launch of EXPLORA V

In a major milestone, EXPLORA III will operate the brand’s inaugural Asian program, with 28 immersive Journeys visiting 47 maiden destinations across Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. The itineraries are designed to align with some of Asia’s most evocative seasons — from Kyoto’s autumn maples to spring cherry blossoms in Shimizu and Nagoya — and to coincide with cultural events such as Chinese Golden Week and Chinese New Year onboard in January 2028.

Overnight stays in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Naha, Ha Long Bay, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bali allow for deeper immersion, whether it’s strolling neon-lit streets, exploring ancient shrines, or savoring street food in a coastal market. Guests can expect a blend of modern metropolises, spiritual heartlands, and tropical sanctuaries, all experienced with Explora Journeys’ hallmark service and comfort.